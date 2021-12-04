The Bear’s Den, December 4, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Justin Fields not medically cleared to play, but improving - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Nagy announced on Friday that Andy Dalton would be the starting QB against the Cardinals.

Who’s in, who’s out for Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals, Teven Jenkins update - ChicagoBears.com - While Justin Fields continues to progress, the Bears rookie quarterback is expected to miss his second straight game due to broken ribs, with veteran Andy Dalton again starting in his place Sunday against the visiting Cardinals.

Matt Nagy names Andy Dalton Bears starting QB vs. Cardinals - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields has not been medically cleared to play, so Nick Foles will be the Bears backup QB.

Andy Dalton to start for Chicago Bears against Arizona - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Although quarterback Justin Fields seems to be making progress after suffering broken ribs on Nov. 21, the Bears will go with Andy Dalton as starting quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals.

Andy Dalton will start at QB for the Bears on Sunday against the Cardinals - WGN-TV - They didn’t quite rule him out for the game, but it doesn’t look like Justin Fields is going to be ready for a second-straight week as he deals with cracked ribs.

Chicago Bears to start Andy Dalton at quarterback vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday - ESPN - Chicago Bears veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start instead of rookie Justin Fields (ribs) on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Matt Nagy announced on Friday.

Bears to start Dalton on Sunday, will activate Jenkins - 670 The Score - Veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Bears against the Cardinals on Sunday, as the team hasn’t cleared rookie Justin Fields for a return to game action as he recovers from a ribs fracture.

Kane: QB Andy Dalton to start, OL Teven Jenkins to be activated - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not expected to return from his ribs injury Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, leaving Andy Dalton to make his second straight start. Meanwhile, rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins will be activated 3½ months after he underwent back surgery and could make his NFL debut.

Bears expected to activate OT Teven Jenkins before Cardinals game - Bears Wire - The Bears are expected to activate rookie OT Teven Jenkins from IR this weekend, where he’ll be available to suit up against the Cardinals.

Bears set to activate rookie OT Teven Jenkins ahead of Week 13 matchup with Arizona - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - The Chicago Bears are set to activate rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins off of Injured Reserve.

Bears’ Roquan Smith ‘gametime decision’ to play vs. Cardinals - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Nagy announced his star inside linebacker is officially questionable to play on Sunday.

Byron Leftwich, Future Head Coach? - On Tap Sports Net - A deep dive into Byron Leftwich, where he comes from, what he does with the Buccaneers offense, and his prospects as an NFL head coach.

How Chicago Bears beat the Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - A template exists for beating Arizona and both Carolina and Green Bay followed it, but it remains to be seen whether the Bears have the resources for this if Justin Fields is sidelined.

The next award Robert Quinn could deserve - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn has had a remarkable increase in production after a nightmare 2020 and perhaps being named NFC Defensive Player of the Month isn’t the last award he should get for this season.

PODCAST: ‘The 9-Yard Line’ previews the Bears’ Week 13 match-up with the Cardinals - WGN-TV - At last, the losing streak is over, but the Bears still have a lot of work to do if they hope to make something of this 2021 season.

Supporting cancer research personal to Pat O’Donnell’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ organization - ChicagoBears.com - Via the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative, Bears punter Pat O’Donnell will raise awareness at Sunday’s home game for a cancer research foundation created by his wife’s grandfather more than 50 years ago.

The Pick Is In: Bears vs. Cardinals - Chicago Bears.com - Local and national NFL analysts make their pick for Sunday’s Week 13 matchup between the Bears and Cardinals at Soldier Field. Keep track of their weekly record here on ChicagoBears.com.

Leiser: Bears coach Matt Nagy is down to his last shot at meaningful games - Chicago Sun-Times - He can claim the playoffs as a reasonable goal for the 2021 Bears for now, but a loss to the Cardinals should fully shift the team’s purpose to preparing for the future.

Leiser: LB Roquan Smith has chance to play Sunday - Chicago Sun-Times - That’s the good news. But there’s quite a bit of bad news for the Bears, too.

Potash: Bears will activate rookie OT Teven Jenkins off IR - Chicago Sun-Times - Getting the second-round draft pick playing time will be the tricky part, with veteran Jason Peters playing well in front of him at left tackle. “It’s a good problem to have,” coach Matt Nagy said.

Leiser: Starting QB Kyler Murray game-time decision vs. Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - The Cardinals went with Colt McCoy the last three games, but Murray is expected to return from his high ankle sprain this week.

Finley: The next Bears coach needs to customize their offense the way the Cardinals did - Chicago Sun-Times - Whomever the team hires next — Nagy figures to be fired this offseason, barring an unforeseen rally — needs to build the team’s offense around rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ unique athleticism and deep-ball ability.

Finley: Why Justin Fields sitting Sunday is for the best - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s best for the rookie — in a lost season, Fields’ health is paramount to the future of the franchise. It’s best for the Bears, too — veteran Andy Dalton gives them a better chance to win Sunday than a hampered rookie would.

Hammond: Dalton will start for Bears Sunday against Arizona - Daily Herald - Andy Dalton gets the start for the Bears Sunday at home against Arizona. Justin Fields is still nursing sore ribs.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Byron Murphy joins Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins as questionable for Sunday against the Bears - Revenge of the Birds - What a week. We get good news, no news and then potentially bad news heading into the Arizona Cardinals week 13 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim: We don’t want to lose Kliff Kingsbury - ProFootballTalk - “To me, it’s a compliment to our organization,” Keim said during his appearance on the Burns and Gambo Show on 98.7 FM Arizona Sports. “It really goes to validate the the things Michael [Bidwill] and I saw in him when we made that hire, and he’s obviously earned it. The guy has done a tremendous job.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears Over Beers: Cardinals Preview with Blake Allen Murphy - Windy City Gridiron - A visit from the Revenge of the Birds to talk Bears - Cardinals before Sunday’s game

Zimmerman's Chicago Bears QB1 Charity Challenge Update: Week 11 & 12- help raise money for charity! - Windy City Gridiron - How much money did Bears Twitter raise for charity this week?

Wiltfong Jr: Can the Bears keep it rolling? - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears got their customary confidence poll bump after a win in this week’s Reacts’ vote, shooting up to 24% after being down at 15% following the loss to the Ravens.

Wiltfong's Bears vs Cardinals Injury Report: Hicks 1 of 4 out, Smith questionable - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears had a few extra days of recovery after their Thanksgiving day game on November 25, and that may have helped a few players heal up enough to give it a go on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Householder's Betting Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals: spread, total picks - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears host the current No. 1 seeded Cardinals coming off a bye week, can Chicago muster a cover?

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.