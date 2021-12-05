Bears vs Cardinals 2021: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more

The Chicago Bears host the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, and it’s a match-up featuring the two franchises that began in 1920. Chicago has the most all-time regular season wins in the history of the NFL at 778, while the Cardinals have the most all-time losses at 771.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bears vs Cardinals week 13 matchup.

When is the game?

Sunday, December 5 at Noon CT

Where is the game?

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Weather

Not as cold as usual in Chicago with a high of 51F, but there will be some winds from the south at about 10 to 20 mph, and the chance of rain is 80%. (link)

How to watch

The game will be on FOX with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on the call, and if you live in the green of this 506sports.com map (including Alaska), then you’ll get the Bears!

WCG’s Bears vs Cardinals Game Previews!

Sam Householder has our official Bears vs Cardinals preview right here.

All WCG’s week 3 picks are here, including the Bears vs Cardinals.

WCG’s Keys for Chicago to beat Arizona are found right here.

Patti Curl asks Revenge of the Birds, our sister site that covers the Cardinals, 5 questions about their team right here.

The final Bears vs Cardinals injury report can be found here.

If you aren’t subscribed to the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel you can hit our page at Megaphone with all the subscription options — We’re available everywhere — We’ll have recaps, previews, and so much more each week from our podcast team.

Streaming options

You can catch Sunday Night Football games live on the Peacock network and you can find streaming options by clicking here.

network and you can find streaming options by clicking here. Paramount Plus has streaming packages that includes live sports including the NFL on CBS right here.

has streaming packages that includes live sports including the NFL on CBS right here. If you want to get fuboTV with plenty of sports — including the NFL Network — and local network television just click right here.

with plenty of sports — including the NFL Network — and local network television just click right here. ESPN+ has ton of sports, including Monday Night Football and you can get that by hitting this link.

How to listen

Traditional radio is found at WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM (Chicago) with Jeff Joniak on the play-by-play, former Bears guard Tom Thayer as the analyst, and Mark Grote as the sideline reporter, and also on TUDN 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos on the play-by-play and Miguel Esparza as the analyst.

Bears: +7.5

Cardinals: -7.5

O/U: 45

Get Tickets to the game

You can get tickets to this game if still available, but also pick some up for all the other games by checking out StubHub right here.

Check me out on a recent podcast spot talking Bears vs Cardinals, Nagy, Pace, Fields, Mack, and so much more!

SOCIAL MEDIA

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.

PODCAST/VIDEO CHANNELS

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Our Podcast Channel is available everywhere you find your podcasts including these fine platforms.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.