Bears vs Cardinals Inactives: Allen Robinson is out, Roquan Smith and Teven Jenkins are in!

The Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals get started at Noon CT, and each team has revealed their inactive lists for today's game. Here are the players from each team that will not dress.

Chicago inactives:

Justin Fields, QB

Damien Williams, RB

Akiem Hicks, DT

Allen Robinson II, WR

Marquise Goodwin, WR

Mario Edwards Jr., DL

Teez Tabor, DB

This means that rookie tackle Teven Jenkins will be active today, and Roquan Smith will give it a go too!

Arizona inactives:

Jace Whittaker, DB

Justin Pugh, G

Andy Isabella, WR

Trace McSorley, QB

This means that Kyler Muray and DeAndre Hopkins are both playing.

As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players.

