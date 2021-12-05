Packers open as a 12.5 point favorite against the Bears for Sunday Night Football

The 4-8 Chicago Bears are coming off their sixth loss in their last seven games, while the 9-3 Green Bay Packers are well rested after their bye, so it’s understandable that the Packers are a heavy favorite for their week 14 matchup on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Bears are a 12.5 underdog, with the game’s point total over/under currently at 44.5.

This December 19th primetime game could be a tipping point for a Chicago franchise that is reeling and seemingly just waiting for an opportune time to make a change at head coach. An embarrassing loss to the rival Packers in front of a national audience could be just the excuse the McCaskey family needs to finally get off their hands.

It’s well documented that the Bears have never fired a coach in season, but with the new rule allowing teams to interview head coaching candidates starting week 17 that should change. That rule does not apply to general manager candidates, so those fans wanting GM Ryan Pace to go along with head coach Matt Nagy, I wouldn’t hold your breath.

The Bears certainly could let Pace go, but if they wanted to hire a new GM before interviewing coaching prospects, then they’d have to hire from the pool of candidates that aren’t currently working for one of the other 31 teams.

Do you guys think the Bears have any chance in the game?