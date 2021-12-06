The Bear’s Den, December 6, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears RB David Montgomery stays upbeat despite string of losses - Chicago Sun-Times - "Ain’t gonna be no moping around," Montgomery said after the Bears fell 33-22 to the Cardinals.

Kyler Murray shows Bears what they need to do - Chicago Sun-Times - The Cardinals’ multi-threat quarterback was a model of efficiency Sunday in leading the Cardinals to a 33-22 victory. Now it’s up to the Bears to develop Justin Fields the same way.

Takeaways from the Bears’ loss to Cardinals - Chicago Sun-Times - Just 10 days after hurting his hamstring against the Lions, inside linebacker Roquan Smith started and led the Bears with eight tackles. He’s been their leader in that category in all but two games this season.

Week 13: Arizona Cardinals 33, Chicago Bears 22 - Chicago Tribune - Large sections of seats sat empty as the clock ticked down at Soldier Field, with fans fleeing not only the cold, rainy weather but also another miserable Chicago Bears loss.

David Montgomery once again one of the few bright spots as the Bears fall to 4-8 – The Athletic - The Bears got a productive game from Montgomery but nothing to show for it. He had a postgame message that should resonate.

NFL Week 13 takeaways: Cardinals defense dominates, Steelers stay alive – The Athletic - Tom Brady extended his league lead in touchdowns, the Steelers stayed alive and the Lions are winless no more.

Bears vs. Cardinals: Studs and duds from Chicago’s messy loss - Bears Wire - The Bears had some standout performances and others that were about as messy as the weather conditions. Our studs and duds from the loss.

Andy Dalton on brutal day: ‘I had 2 tackles today, unfortunately’ - Bears Wire - Bears QB Andy Dalton threw four interceptions in a loss to the Cardinals, where he made a tackle on two of those picks.

Bears overmatched by Cardinals in Week 13 loss - RSN - Matt Nagy’s offense was missing Justin Fields and simply couldn’t keep up with Kliff Kingbury’s offense led by Kyler Murray.

Bears’ Cole Kmet takes blame for Andy Dalton interception - RSN - Matt Nagy’s offense was sloppy from the start against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bears players, coaches feel obligated to keep playing hard - RSN - Matt Nagy’s team is not going to quit on the 2021 season, despite their 4-8 record.

Ellis: It’s best to just forget Andy Dalton’s 4-INT day — just don’t - 670 The Score - There are plenty of reasons to let Bears quarterback Andy Dalton off the hook for his four-interception performance Sunday, if you’re interested in that.

Haugh: Bears need to embrace organizational change - 670 The Score - Hours before kickoff Sunday, as blustery conditions warned of a long day for everyone lingering in the Waldron Lot south of Soldier Field, a chant as predictable as December weather began.

Bears’ headsets go out again in loss to Cardinals - 670 The Score

- For the second time in as many home games, the Bears had problems with their headsets Sunday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

After sitting through freezing rain at Bears game, some fans warm to the idea of a new stadium in Arlington Heights - Chicago Tribune - Sunday’s game between the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals didn’t near any records, but fans sat through freezing rain and biting winds, according to the National Weather Service.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Lions beat Vikings on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s walk-off TD for first win - RSN - The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings in thrilling fashion for their first win of the 2021 NFL season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz: Cardinals crush Chicago’ playoff chances in a dreary-weather Dalton dud - Windy City Gridiron - In this episode of Bear With Me, Robert brings on Rule of 3 co-host Danny Meehan to talk through the ups and downs of the Chicago Bears’ home loss to the Arizona Cardinals

Curl: Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears. Bears battle belligerent birds and suffer death by a thousand pecks - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears faced the best team in the NFC without their best player on offense or defense. Unsurprising results ensued.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.