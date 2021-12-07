Bear & Balanced: Larry Borom, D-Mo, Andy Dalton, Jimmy Graham, and more!

Re-watching the Chicago Bears game to get prepped for our Bear & Balanced show isn’t much fun after the Bears lose. It’s even less fun when they get their butts handed to them, and even less so with Andy Dalton throwing 4 interceptions, but we do what we do for the people!

The premise of the show that Jeff and I came up with was to come at the Bears game a day later so our emotions can subside a bit, but when the main gameday emotion is apathy there isn’t much cooling down needed.

This week may not have been an exciting three hours for us on Sunday, we we had a blast in a crisp 36 minutes talking about the Bears.

Here’s a bullet point outline of our show.

Intro: Have you ever stopped watching a Bears game before the final whistle? Have the Bears reached a fun-bad point yet for you?

Have you ever stopped watching a Bears game before the final whistle? Have the Bears reached a fun-bad point yet for you? Trench Tribute: Our weekly pick for lineman of the game, and we each went o-line in spotlighting the right side of James Daniels and Larry Borom.

Our weekly pick for lineman of the game, and we each went o-line in spotlighting the right side of James Daniels and Larry Borom. Sweet Tweets: We’re both active on social media — so be sure you’re all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. Did we pick your Tweet this week?

We’re both active on social media — so be sure you’re all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. Did we pick your Tweet this week? Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that caught our eye from the game. Jeff’s number was 4 and mine was 2. But what does it mean?

This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that caught our eye from the game. Jeff’s number was 4 and mine was 2. But what does it mean? The 3 Bears: You know the story of the Three Bears, right? So in this porridge-themed portion of the show we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Ravens. Players featured this week were David Montgomery, Jimmy Graham, Xavier Crawford (and by association Ryan Pace), and Jakeem Grant.

You know the story of the Three Bears, right? So in this porridge-themed portion of the show we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Ravens. Players featured this week were David Montgomery, Jimmy Graham, Xavier Crawford (and by association Ryan Pace), and Jakeem Grant. The Fields Report: We wrap up the show each week spending some time talking about Bears rookie QB Justin Fields.

Check out our podcast right here:

For those of you that prefer to consume your Bears content in video format, we recorded the podcast on Monday night, and you can check the show on JB & EJ’s Bears Over Beers YouTube Channel.

h/t to Robert Schmitz for producing the show!