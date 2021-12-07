Stock up, stock down: Bears trounced again

Another week, another loss, and it’s all starting to sound the same for us fans.

The Chicago Bears are in a death spiral to the end of the season and it’s only going to get worse this week.

Let’s spare the details and just get in to it.

Stock up

David Montgomery, RB - I realize running backs aren’t premium positions anymore and tying one up longterm is often a bad investment, but man it’s going to be hard for fans to say good bye to Montgomery when the time comes. He runs hard, plays hard, works hard and never takes a play off when he’s in the game. The guy just fits in to Chicago’s historic backfield of backs and it sucks seeing that talent wasted on such a bad team.

Jakeem Grant, WR - Look, don’t take this out of context. He isn’t going to be the second coming of Devin Hester and he isn’t the player that Tarik Cohen is when Cohen is healthy, but he’s an OK substitute and that’s OK.

Larry Borom, T - I thought Borom played very well against Chandler Jones and the rest of the Arizona Cardinals defensive front. Of course, I’ll take whatever Lester has to say in Sackwatch more but the rookie continues to impress.

Stock down

Andy Dalton, QB - There should be no more talk about Dalton being a viable starter the rest of the year, about being better at running the offense or any of that nonsense. This was the Dalton experience. Missed passes, four interceptions, it was just ugly. His only job, as the backup playing for the injured starter, was to hold down the fort, not turn the ball over and be minimally efficient with the ball. He did none of those things.

Khalil Herbert, RB - This isn’t on the player, no, to me this is a little more on the coaches. I get that Montgomery was playing his butt off, but I continue to be surprised at the lack of carries and chance that Herbert gets, especially with Damian Williams out. Herbert looks like he’ll be pretty good, but five touches on 22 snaps isn’t that good.

Matt Nagy - Can it go lower? I don’t know, but it seems like he’s trying his damnest to make it so. He’s still delusionally focused on the fact that the Bears aren’t eliminated from playoff contention, but that’s basically in the math only. I don’t know anyone who could look at this team and think they could rattle off five straight wins while some other team drops enough of those remaining five.

Who did I miss? Who is on your list this week?