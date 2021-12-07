Bears sign Ben Mason to the practice squad

On Tuesday the Chicago Bears worked out former 2021 Ravens’ fifth round draft pick Ben Mason, who played fullback at Michigan, and they liked what they saw enough to sign him to their practice squad. To make room for Mason they released inside linebacker Rashad Smith.

Mason was playing a bit of tight end in Baltimore during the offseason, but he was a part of their final cuts and he elected to sign with the Patriots’ practice squad. He remained in New England until last month when he was released.

The Bears announced Mason’s signing as a fullback, making the 6’3”, 254 pounder the only true fullback on the team. Tight end J.P. Holtz is on the active roster and has lined up at fullback on occasion, as did running back Ryan Nall for a few reps when Holtz was sidelined earlier this season. Our lead draft analyst Jacob Infante calls Mason “a nasty run blocker with a strong frame and special teams value.”

The Bears also revealed their four protected practice squad players this week, wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and rookie Dazz Newsome, and outside linebacker Bruce Irvin, and rookie corner Thomas Graham. Could the Bears elevate the two rookies for Sunday’s game in Green Bay?