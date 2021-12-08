The Bear’s Den, December 8, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE WHAT ON EARTH IS THIS? SPECIAL

Chicago Bears: QB Justin Fields can’t return soon enough - Chicago Tribune - Even the Chicago Bears’ biggest gain Sunday — a 34-yard pass on a recycled trick play — had issues within it, as an unexpected Arizona Cardinals blitz took away a possible touchdown.

Could Matt Nagy be fired if Bears get blown out by Packers? - Bears Wire - Bears HC Matt Nagy’s seat is boiling at this point. It sounds like another loss to the Packers might be the final straw.

Jimmy Graham named Bears’ 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee - Bears Wire - The Bears named Jimmy Graham their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the second straight year.

Bears’ Jimmy Graham on Aaron Rodgers taunts: I’ve said ‘worse’ - RSN - Bears-Packers is coming up this Sunday, and the future Hall of Fame tight end is never surprised when emotions run high.

Bears’ Darnell Mooney notices defenses paying attention to him - RSN - Matt Nagy’s second-year wide receiver has had to act as the Bears WR1 with Allen Robinson hurt.

How Bears’ Jimmy Graham has learned TE from Rob Gronkowski - RSN - Matt Nagy’s tight end is a future Hall of Famer, but is still honing his craft as a touchdown threat.

A guide to getting through the final weeks of Bears’ season - 670 The Score - The Bears have five games left in their season, and we’re all going to watch them. For the next two months, we’re going to dedicate at least 12% of every weekend to finding a place to sit down and closely watch one of the five worst football teams in the NFL.

Observations: Bears’ lack of depth exposed - Most of the fans in Soldier Field likely didn’t even know who was wearing No. 21 in an orange jersey Sunday – Xavier Crawford, a third-year cornerback who has bounced around the NFL over parts of three seasons.

Bears 1st-and-10: Will no-shows send George McCaskey a message? - Chicago Sun-Times - The “Fire Nagy” ire of Bears fans was replaced by apathy and resignation at Soldier Field Sunday, an indifference that resonates more at Halas Hall, especially if it leads to the next step — empty seats.

Bears TE Jimmy Graham muses about trash talk, Aaron Rodgers yelling, ‘I own you’ - Chicago Sun-Times - “We’ve just got to stop them,” he said in a roundabout way of conceding that Rodgers earned the right to taunt Bears fans.

Bears headset radio problems: OK, now I’ve heard it all - Chicago Sun-Times - Or maybe I haven’t if I’m wearing one of the Bears’ less-than-trusty headsets.

Tom Brady likely to break Drew Brees' all-time completion record on Sunday - ProFootballTalk - Tom Brady is likely to add another NFL record to his career total on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers: The toe is improving and we’ll see how it feels later in the week - ProFootballTalk - Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that to his knowledge, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was still not planning to have surgery on his fractured pinky toe.

Householder's Chicago Bears-Arizona Cardinals review: stock up, stock down - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears were pantsed by the Cardinals at home and we’re looking back at it

Wiltfong and Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Larry Borom, D-Mo, Andy Dalton, Jimmy Graham, and more! - Windy City Gridiron - Taking a (mostly) level-headed look at the Bears vs Cardinals game as we dive into Larry Borom, James Daniels, David Montgomery, Jimmy Graham, Andy Dalton, and so much more!

