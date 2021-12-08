Breaking down Larry Borom’s big day (and other Bears-Cardinals tidbits)

Hey Chicago Bears fans — I went live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) last night to break down the film from the Chicago Bears - Arizona Cardinals game! A link to the stream is available below.
Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...
- Andy Dalton’s... “impactful” 4-INT performance
- Larry Borom’s BIG step forward
- Did Arizona play all that well?
- Sparkling moments from Roquan Smith, Eddie Jackson, and Khyiris Tonga
- What does this game mean for next week’s game against the Packers?
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film (assuming I have it) to help all of us understand the intricacies of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
