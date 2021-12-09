The Bear’s Den, December 9, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE WEIRD STUFF DENMASTER KEN WATCHES SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

After Sunday Night’s Loss, Matt Nagy Should Be Handed His Walking Papers - Da Bears Blog - If the Chicago Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, it should be the last game Matt Nagy coaches.

Despite another embarrassing loss, the Bears locker room is staying positive - Bear Report - The Chicago Bears have lost six of their last seven but even so, the locker room continues to remain positive in anyway they can.

Bears RB David Montgomery dealing with 3 different injuries - 670 The Score - There’s an expression in the NFL that nobody is healthy late in a regular season. That sure seems to be the case with Bears running back David Montgomery.

Justin Fields to start for Bears against Packers on Sunday - 670 The Score - Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been medically cleared to return from a ribs fracture and will start against the Packers on Sunday night.

Nagy hasn’t forgotten Rodgers’ taunt at Bears: ‘Aware of it’ - 670 The Score - Throughout the course of his Hall of Fame-caliber career, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has relished his success in beating the rival Bears.

Bears rookie OT Teven Jenkins feeling 18 years old again - Chicago Sun-Times - The second-round draft pick missed most of the season after back surgery in August. He’s unlikely to play on offense with LT Jason Peters in front of him, but at this point he’s just glad to be healthy.

The Packers are the better-looking brother the Bears can’t compete with - Chicago Sun-Times - And, so far, nothing points to the future being much different.

Teven Jenkins: Chicago Bears rookie learning behind Jason Peters - Chicago Tribune - “Because I trust what the Bears have in store for me and I trust what Coach (Juan) Castillo has for me and Coach (Matt) Nagy. I trust them all. And I believe it’s the right path for me.”

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears QB to start vs. Green Bay Packers - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields has been medically cleared to return from his ribs injury and will start Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Robert Quinn: Chicago Bears OLB credited with sack of Kyler Murray - Chicago Tribune - After review, the NFL determined Robert Quinn should be credited with a sack of Kyler Murray in the Chicago Bears' loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Quinn now has 12 sacks, leaving him one away from becoming the second player in team history with 13 in a season.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why is Packers game in prime time? - Chicago Tribune - As the 4-8 Chicago Bears prepare to head north to Green Bay for a Sunday night game against the Packers at Lambeau Field, Brad Biggs takes a spin through the weekly Bears mailbag. Among this week’s topics: a rebuilding timeline, Allen Robinson’s hamstring injury and why on earth the Bears-Packers game is in prime time.

Donovan Raiola: OL assistant expected to leave Chicago Bears for Nebraska job - Chicago Tribune - A coaching change is coming for the Chicago Bears: Assistant offensive line coach Donovan Raiola is expected to leave to become the offensive line coach at Nebraska.

Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson back at Bears practice, but David Montgomery sits; Teven Jenkins reflects on his return – The Athletic - The Bears got some good injury news with the return of Justin Fields, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson, but David Montgomery missed practice.

Full list of the Chicago Bears’ 2022 free agents - Bears Wire - Here's a look at the Bears players set to hit the open market in 2022.

David Montgomery Didn't Practice Wednesday Because of Glute, Groin, and Shoulder Injuries - Bleacher Nation - Justin Fields was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but the first injury report of Packers Week is lengthy as heck.

Bears notebook: Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson return to practice - Chicago Sun-Times - Hicks (ankle) and Robinson (hamstring) both have missed the last three games. But running back David Montgomery did not practice with a a series of injuries — his shoulder, groin and glute.

QB Justin Fields brings drama — and hope — back to Bears-Packers rivalry - Chicago Sun-Times - Everything is stacked against Fields and the Bears as they face their archrival. “I like it that way,” says the rookie.

POLISH SAUSAGE

After Further Review for Week 13 delves into the biggest calls of the week - ProFootballTalk - Today’s segment, appearing in the embedded video, looks at a wide variety of plays and calls.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers has no regrets over yelling “I still own you!” at Bears fans - ProFootballTalk - Bears head coach Matt Nagy was asked about Rodgers’ comments on Wednesday and said simply, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, “We’re aware of it.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Justin Fields a full participant at practice and is back to QB1 - Windy City Gridiron - On Wednesday the Chicago Bears got some good news and some bad news on the injury front as they held their first practice at Halas Hall in preparation for their Sunday night matchup against the...

Infante's 2022 Bears 7-round mock draft: For whom the Bell tolls - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears would be smart to keep their eyes towards the future, and so will we!

Salo: Bears Don’t Fire Mid-Season, but a 9th Loss Could Change That - Windy City Gridiron - Don’t understand the logic behind keeping Matt Nagy as a lame duck? The Bears are part of elite company in that regard.

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - The calendar turns to December and thoughts are flowing like eggnog.

Sunderbruch: Justin Fields is a Winner! - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields is getting praise for off-field decision-making.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.