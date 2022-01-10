Bears vs Vikings: Snap counts, stats, and more

With a second half meltdown and plenty of red zone problems, it was a fitting way for the Chicago Bears to end the Matt Nagy era. The same issues that have plagued this team the last four years were on full display all afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings in their 31 to 17 loss that dropped them to 6-11 on the season.

After a statistically dominating first half in which the Bears only managed to lead 14 to 3, the Vikings outscored the Bears 28 to 7 in the final two quarters.

The Bears still somehow got the edge in most of the team stats with more total yards (356 to 331), more first downs (24 to 11), and a better time of possession (36:47 to 23:13), but the conversion percentage painted the picture of this game. The Bears were just 1 for 6 on 4th downs (16.7%) and 5 for 15 on 3rd down (33.3%), while the Vikings were 53.8% on their 3rd down tries (7 for 13).

Now let’s take a closer look at the playing time break downs for the Bears and also some of their individual statistical leaders.

OFFENSE

Andy Dalton’s time in Chicago came to an end with 56 called passing plays, and he went 33 of 48 for 325 yards, 1 TD pass, 2 interceptions, a passer rating of 77.2, while getting sacked 7 times, with 1 scramble for 7 yards.

Darnell Mooney went over 1,000 yards on the season with a career high 12 catches for a career high 126 yards, which takes his sophomore season to 89 receptions for 1,055 yards.

David Montgomery led the Bears in rushing with 20 runs for 72 yards (3.6 ypc)., and he added 7 yards on 2 receptions.

Damiere Byrd had 5 grabs for 47 yards, Cole Kmet had 4 for 48, and Damien Williams had 3 for 33 and Chicago’s only TD.

Allen Robinson caught a 2-point conversion from Dalton, and he had 2 catches for 22 yards in what was likely his final game in Chicago.

DEFENSE

The Bears had 3 sacks with Angelo Blackson (1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hits) picking up one on his own, and .5 each going to Robert Quinn (1 tackle), Mario Edwards (1 tackle), Bilal Nichols (5 tackles, 3 QBH), and Trevis Gipson (4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble).

Roquan Smith led the Bears with 6 tackles, Eddie Jackson had 5 tackles, 1 TFL, and a pass defended.

Just 6 snaps on defense for rookie Thomas Graham Jr., and he picked up a tackle while he was out there.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos hit his only extra point and was 3 for 3 on field goals.

Patrick O’Donnell punted just once for 43 yards and it was inside the twenty.

Rookie Dazz Newsome (1 reception for 13 yards) had a special teams tackle and 4 punt returns for 47 yards. Fellow rookie Khalil Herbert (4 rushes for 11 yards) returned 1 kickoff for 36 yards.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL’s Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.

