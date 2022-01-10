The Black Monday Chicago Bears Den, January 10, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Report: Akiem Hicks fought with Bears coach during Giants game - RSN - Akiem Hicks has made it clear he would like a contract extension with the Bears.

Bears-Vikings observations: Perfect end to disappointing season - RSN - Matt Nagy has likely coached his last game for Chicago.

Matt Nagy holds his head high at likely end of Bears tenure - 670 The Score - Matt Nagy the coach often struggled in leading the Bears over the last four seasons during a tenure mired by inconsistencies and which is likely to end with a firing Monday.

Haugh: Once-proud Bears need to start over again - In a single play Sunday against the Vikings, the Bears reminded everyone why everything must change.

After Bears lose finale, focus turns to looming changes - 670 The Score - Two hours before kickoff of the Bears’ season finale Sunday, head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace walked side by side onto the U.S. Bank Stadium field for what will almost certainly turn out to be their final game working together.

Bears grades: And now our watch has ended - 670 The Score - Friends, our watch has ended. After 18 mostly painful afternoons spent watching the Chicago Bears put up a 6-11 record, we’ve finally reached the end. It’s like when you’re done working out and instead of feeling relieved or accomplished, you just feel awful and in pain and exhausted.

Bears lose 31-17 to Vikings to wrap up 6-11 season - Kirk Cousins passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead a Minnesota Vikings comeback to beat the Chicago Bears, 31-17, on Sunday in a matchup of two eliminated teams with a head coach in danger of being fired.

Bears’ 31-17 loss to Vikings should be final blow for Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace - Chicago Sun-Times - The same problems that always plagued the Bears with Nagy and Pace were in full view Sunday. Nothing’s going to change for the franchise if it refuses to make changes at the top.

Next coach of the Bears? Plenty of high-quality candidates available - Chicago Sun-Times - Here’s a look at who could be in the mix when they inevitably fire Matt Nagy.

Chicago Bears: 6-11 record, 3rd place in the NFC North - Chicago Tribune - Here’s how the Chicago Bears fared in 2021 to finish the season 6-11.

Chicago Bears: How coach Matt Nagy’s record compares - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy enters his final game of the 2021 season with a 34-30 record over four years. Here’s a look back at how Nagy’s coaching record stacks up with 15 former Bears coaches.

Matt Nagy has a lot of words but no answers as he reaches the end of the line with the Bears – The Athletic - After four years, Nagy's record is 34-33, including playoffs. A winning record, but not exactly one to hang your visor on.

Akiem Hicks’ successful run with the Bears ends with an injury and an argument: Source – The Athletic - Hicks is arguably the best free-agent signing of general manager Ryan Pace's seven-year tenure with the Bears.

Chicago Bears - Minnesota Vikings Postgame Show: Bears Limp to the Finish Line in Matt Nagy's Final Game as Head Coach - The Chicago Audible - In this Chicago Bears postgame podcast, the guys recap the Bears' 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the final game of the 2021 season.

Bears blow second-half lead in fitting end to Matt Nagy era - Bears Wire - The Bears suffered a second-half collapse in a 31-17 loss to the Vikings, which was the perfect ending to the Matt Nagy era.

Akiem Hicks Reportedly Had Beef on His Way Out the Door - Bleacher Nation - Let's not do the thing where we immediately dump on an outgoing player.

The End: VIKINGS 31, BEARS 17 - Bleacher Nation

- So long, 2021 Chicago Bears! I doubt you'll be missed.

What don’t I want in Matt Nagy’s replacement? Let me count the nays. - Chicago Sun-Times -Bears are expected to fire their head coach, who stumbled often in four seasons.

Leming's 10 Bears Takes: Season over, Black Monday coming, what does the future hold? - Windy City Gridiron

- The Chicago Bears closed out a disappointing 2021 campaign with a 24-20 victory in Minnesota against the Vikings. Now that the book is closed on the season, the real "fun" starts tomorrow as they figure out exactly how the Bears plan to fix this franchise.

Schmitz: Chicago Bears blow lead, finish season with 21 unanswered points against - Windy City Gridiron

- In this episode of Bear With Me, Robert brings on WCG’s own Aaron Leming to talk through the ups and downs of the Chicago Bears’ home win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Curl & Schmitz' Bears pass on both 4th & 1 and an opportunity to end the year with a win, fall to Vikings in inspired fashion - Windy City Gridiron

- Patti was too busy to watch the whole game, so we bring you a special edition tag-team post-game!

