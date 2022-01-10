The Bears’ 2022 opponents are set

The specific times and dates won’t be announced until the spring, but the Chicago Bears regular season opponents have been set for 2022. This upcoming season the Bears and the other NFC North teams will square off against all the teams in the NFC East and the AFC East. Since Chicago finished in third place in their division, they’ll match up with the third place finishers from the NFC South, the NFC West, and the AFC South.

Last year it was the AFC that all played a ninth regular season home game, so 2022 will be the NFC’s turn to get the extra game at home.

Here are the teams the Bears will play in 2022.

HOME: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team (New name to be announced on 2/2/22), Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers

AWAY: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons

On paper at least, Chicago’s schedule is easier for the 2022 season when compared to last year. The teams they’ll play in 2022 ended this last season with a combined winning percentage of .471. In 2021 that number from the 2020 opponent’s combined records was .550.