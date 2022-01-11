Bears sign 11 to Reserve/Future contracts

On Tuesday the Chicago Bears signed 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts, and you’ll recognize all 11 of them as they each spent some time on the Bears’ practice squad during the 2021 season.

Offense

Isaiah Coulter﻿, WR

Nsimba Webster, WR

Dieter Eiselen﻿, OL

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.﻿, OL

Ryan Willis﻿, QB

Defense

Auzoyah Alufohai﻿, DL

LaCale London﻿, DL

Michael Joseph﻿, DB

BoPete Keyes﻿, CB

Ledarius Mack﻿, OLB

Charles Snowden﻿, OLB

A Reserve/Future contract means the contract technically doesn’t count towards a team’s 53-man roster, which is still the total number of players a team can have under contract, until the 2021 league year ends. One the new league year opens for business (March 16, 2022) then teams can construct a 90-man offseason roster, and then all the Reserve/Future contracted players count towards a team’s roster.

While these players are all usually younger, there’s nothing stopping a team from adding a vested veteran on a Reserve/Future deal. The only requirement to be signed to one of these contracts is to be unsigned.

Once the Bears hire a general manager and head coach those two may have a different type of player in mind, so don’t be surprised if there’s some bottom of the roster movement.