Who do you want for GM and Head Coach of the Bears?

The Chicago Bears let general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy go on Monday morning, and within hours there were reports of interview requests out for prospective replacements. We’ve been keeping tabs on all the news and rumors surrounding Chicago’s search in our tracker, but since that’s also doubling as our story stream to gather up all our recent articles on the subject, there’s no comment section over there.

We want to give you one place to get your picks on record, so who do you think the Bears are going to hire for general manager and head coach?

There’s been several GM candidates that have some sort of connection to the Bears like former ball boy Jeff Ireland or former Bears’ assistant director of pro personnel Morocco Brown.

At head coach will they swing big and spend on a college guy like Jim Harbaugh or Ryan Day?

Will they go with a first timer like Brian Daboll or Matt Eberflus or go for a retread like Brian Flores or Leslie Frazier?

Give us your prediction on what the Bears will do in the comment section, but also tell us who you would pick if you were making the call.