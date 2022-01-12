The Bear’s Den, January 12, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Eleven Players Signed Reserve/Future Contracts With the Bears - Bleacher Nation - Eight of the 11 players the Bears signed to reserve/future contracts appeared in games during the 2021 season.

Most of What George McCaskey Said Doesn’t Matter. Except This. - Da Bears Blog - I said that I don’t believe George McCaskey is an idiot. I think that’s true. But he is beyond tone deaf.

Bears sign 11 players to reserve/future contracts - The Bears on Tuesday signed 11 players to reserve/future contracts, maintaining their rights on the 90-man roster into the 2022 offseason.

Florio blasts McCaskey, Bears for relying on Polian - 670 The Score - The Bears’ hiring of former executive Bill Polian to assist in their search for a new general manager and coach raised eyebrows around Chicago on Monday.

Tracking Bears’ head coach, GM candidates & interviews - The Bears officially began their search for a new head coach and general manager Monday after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace from their respective positions.

Despite past failings, Bears’ McCaskey unwilling to change - 670 The Score - At his core, McCaskey desperately wants the Bears to win. It’s his greatest motivation since taking over as chairman in 2011 — more than the money, material or fame that comes with his position. But McCaskey just doesn’t know how to build and lead a winner. He doesn’t know what success looks like, because it’s an outlier for his franchise.

What does George McCaskey want in a coach, anyway? - Chicago Sun-Times - If George McCaskey knows what he wants in a head coach, he’s not saying.

Bears’ GM, coach searches could be out of order - Chicago Sun-Times - A team in dire need of leadership should probably hire the GM first, but George McCaskey said the Bears could hire a coach first if they find what they’re looking for. "We’ll know one when we see him." Do Bears fans believe that?

Bears getting advice from Bill Polian not ideal choice, but better than proceeding on their own - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears chairman George McCaskey rebutted all objections to relying on Polian to help him decide the fates of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, as well as selecting their replacements. But ultimately, McCaskey’s legacy is on the line, not Polian’s.

Chicago Bears: Interview targets for coach, GM - Chicago Tribune - Recently fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was a big name to pop up in a lengthy list of candidates the Chicago Bears have contacted about interviews.

Bill Polian's influence on Chicago Bears now paramount - Chicago Tribune - For some inside Halas Hall, Monday's divulgence that Bill Polian had been in the shadows helping George McCaskey and Ted Phillips perform a necessary evaluation of the Chicago Bears’ failures was both surprising and bothersome.

Chicago Bears: How they'll conduct their GM, coach searches - Chicago Tribune - Hours after informing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy they had been fired, Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey promised the search to replace them “will result in the best possible selections to lead the Bears to success.”

Bears' George McCaskey needs to be more than 'just a fan' - RSN - George McCaskey failed to provide Bears fans with any sense of confidence in another disappointing press conference.

Report: Bears go to Buffalo Bills for another interview request - RSN - George McCaskey has requested interviews with Leslie Frazier and Brian Daboll, as well.

Report: Bears request interview with 49ers' Ran Carthon - RSN - George McCaskey's team has been busy requesting interviews with GM and head coach candidates since firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace.

The Bears Are Asking to Interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Who Was Apparently Ryan Pace's No. 1 Choice in 2015) - Bleacher Nation - Could you imagine how different NFL history would be if Dan Quinn would've gone to the Bears instead of the Falcons?

Chicago Bears Halas Intrigue podcast: George McCaskey doesn’t inspire hope - Chicago Sun-Times - Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace are finally gone, but Bears chairman George McCaskey’s words have fans as frustrated as ever.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Giants fire Joe Judge - ProFootballTalk - Joe Judge is out after two years as head coach of the Giants.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Report: Vikings have interest in Lane Kiffin for head coaching position - Daily Norseman - Hoo boy

Report: Minnesota Vikings to interview Doug Pederson for head coaching job - Daily Norseman - The first name drops

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears sign 11 to Reserve/Future contracts - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears signed a bunch of players to Reserve/Future contracts, but what exactly does that mean?

Chicago Bears general manager roundtable: The top quality - Windy City Gridiron - Someone diligent and proactive has gotta clean up the mess at Halas Hall.

Chicago Bears head coach roundtable: The top quality - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are looking for a new sideline leader. We are also looking for something specific in that person.

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Not gonna lie, this one wasn’t as balanced as usual - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff and Lester did talk a little bit about the on field finale for the Bears, but it was Black Monday that dominated their latest podcast.

THE RULES

