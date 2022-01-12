Breaking down the scheme behind Bears’ HC candidates

Hey Chicago Bears fans — I’m live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) right now breaking down the film from a few games across the 2021 season in hopes of illuminating the strengths and weaknesses of Bears’ 2022 head coaching options.
Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...
- What makes Brian Daboll’s offense “Brian Daboll’s offense”?
- Are Brian Flores’ “relationship issues” worth worrying about?
- How do you separate Byron Leftwich from Bruce Arians & Tom Brady?
- Is Leslie Frazier worth considering? What about Todd Bowles?
- What’s the expected timetable on this hire? (Will GM come first?)
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film (assuming I have it) to help all of us understand the intricacies of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
