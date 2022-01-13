The Bear’s Den, January 13, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE STUFF DENMASTER KEN WATCHES ON YOUTUBE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Roquan Smith named to NFL.com All-Pro Team - RSN - It doesn’t quite make up for the linebacker’s Pro Bowl snub, but it’s still nice.

Report: Eliot Wolf latest Bears GM candidate interview request - RSN - Wolf now works in the Patriots front office, and is the son of the man who traded for Brett Favre.

Report: Omar Khan added to Bears interview request list - RSN - The Bears were usually tight against the NFL salary cap under Ryan Pace.

Dannehy: No Sure Strategy for Finding Next Great Head Coach - Da Bears Blog - Everyone has their preferred qualifications for the next Chicago Bears head coach. In a way, they are all correct. Or all wrong.

Bears interview Doug Pederson for coach, Glenn Cook for GM - 670 The Score - The Bears announced Wednesday they’ve completed a pair of interviews in their searches for a head coach and general manager.

Eliot Wolf an intriguing GM option for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - The son of Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf, a rising star when he was bypassed for the Packers’ GM job in 2018, has familiarity on his side as a Bears GM candidate. “He kind of grew up in the division,” Ron Wolf said. “He’s paid his dues.”

Bears give Glenn Cook first GM interview - Chicago Sun-Times - Glenn Cook, the Browns’ vice president of player personnel, was the first person to interview for the Bears’ vacant general manager position Wednesday.

Bears’ first head-coaching interview goes to Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears kicked off formal interviews Wednesday with Pederson, who won big in Philadelphia before being fired after going 4-11-1 in 2020.

Recycled head coaches present enticing candidacy for Bears opening - Chicago Sun-Times - Three of the former head coaches who could be options for the Bears had winning records in their only other opportunity and reached a Super Bowl.

Bears’ headache: The McCaskeys don’t know that they don’t know - Chicago Sun-Times - Same failed structure is in place for the choosing of the next GM and coach.

Retired NFL players to attend COVID vaccination clinic Saturday on South Side - Chicago Tribune - Former Bears player Desmond Clark is scheduled to be among ex-players signing autographs at the vaccination clinic in Englewood.

Doug Pederson: What to know about Chicago Bears candidate - Chicago Tribune - Take a look at Chicago Bears head coaching candidate Doug Pederson, who was interviewing Wednesday.

Pompei: When it comes to identity, the Bears need to go back to being the Bears – The Athletic - The Bears’ best chance against Aaron Rodgers is to have a running game that can keep him off the field and a physical, fast defense.

POLISH SAUSAGE

PFT's 2021 executive of the year: Bill Belichick - ProFootballTalk - After the Patriots went 7-9 in the first year of the post-Tom Brady era, the franchise elected to do something different in the offseason.

PFT's 2021 coach of the year: Mike Vrabel - ProFootballTalk - This was a tough one. Tougher than most of the others we’ve had to make this year.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Chicago Bears general manager roundtable: The competition - Windy City Gridiron - Who wants to Build-A-Bears? Everyone, right? Slow your roll. There are other jobs, too.

Chicago Bears head coach roundtable: The competition - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears need a new coach. After a fateful couple of days, so do a bunch of other teams. Please, don’t all raise your hands at once.

Wiltfong: Who do you want for GM and Head Coach of the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears let general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy go on Monday morning, and within hours there were reports of interview requests out for prospective replacements. We’ve been...

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Super Wildcard Edition - Windy City Gridiron - Twelve teams, six games, plenty of fun in store for the opening weekend of the playoffs

Duerrwaechter: Chicago Bears GM Search Extravaganza! 2022 Edition - Windy City Gridiron - After a long 7 years, the Bears are back in the hunt for a new GM. This year promises to be unlike any we’ve seen before.

THE RULES

