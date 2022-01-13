Odds and Ends: Discussing the Early Favorites and Other Potential Bets for the Chicago Bears Vacancies

The scene in the NFL took on a major change when sports betting and gambling was legalized nation-wide just over a year ago. For those who like prop bets, or observing the odds and figures in general, Covers.com is one of the most resourceful and informed sites available. Plus, if you pay close attention to the numbers, they can be precursors to potential moves around the NFL.

On Tuesday I had the chance to host a few Q&A’s with Jason Logan, a Senior Industry Consultant with Covers.com, on his views regarding the open jobs for the Chicago Bears. Below are my questions — with his answers following in blockquotes — and there is plenty of good insight to take note of. I’ve also included a few thoughts below some of his answers.

Who are the instant favorites for the Bears HC job?

With Miami letting Brian Flores go – for some reason – he’s No. 1 on most team’s coaching wish list. He would bring a defensive-first mentality back to Chicago and worked wonders with a limited talent pool in Miami, making that stop unit of the most disruptive and dangerous in terms of takeaways and big plays. Online books have Flores as a big favorite 3/2 to land the Bears job.

Brian Flores started off yesterday at +650 on a few betting sites. Since yesterday afternoon, that number has changed to +140. That’s a pretty big change probability-wise.

Is there a person who could be considered a fast riser, and a true dark house to bet on?

With Flores a big favorite to get the Chicago job, just about everyone is a long shot at this point. I feel like the franchise wants to build the foundation on defense after Nagy’s offensive schemes fell short, so perhaps Bucs DC Todd Bowles at 10/1 odds

What are your overall thoughts on the current landscape for vacant HC jobs?

Many of the teams looking for head coaches right now need help on the offensive side of the ball: Denver, Chicago, Miami, Jacksonville, heck even Minnesota. With that in mind, perhaps more offensive-minded head coaches find their way into those jobs. Guys like Brian Daboll, Kellen Moore, and Eric Bieniemy keep coming up as popular possibilities.

What are the most desirable destinations as it stands? How would you rank them, and why?

If you’re looking to win right away and make a run at the playoffs, Minnesota, Miami and Las Vegas would be prime spots that don’t require an overhaul or time to mature young players, with quarterbacks in place. Patience is not something NFL fanbases or front offices have in surplus these days.

For what it’s worth, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently published a poll he conducted with 19 different people working within the NFL. The results had the Bears ranked 6th out of 7 when including the Las Vegas Raiders job. So Jason is not the only one who seems a little bullish on the job.

I of course strongly disagree with these assessments, but I’m not the one answering questions here...

Jim Harbaugh, and any other notable college coach that could jump to the NFL?

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has bubbled up on the odds board as a long shot for the Bears job. Ohio State coach Ryan Day as well. But there’s a lot of great coaching potential in coordinator roles right now that teams shouldn’t have to look beyond the pros for a capable head coach.

Please no “Pat Fitzgerald - to - Da Bears...”

Anyway let’s continue.

Who would be your top personal choices for a HC and GM pairing in Chicago? And what’s the betting probability of that combo?

Flores is a great fit and can bring plenty of energy and rekindle this defense the same way Vic Fangio did a few years back. He will need a slick OC on staff, perhaps a Joe Brady who has plenty of chops from his days with the Saints. He would be fun to pair with Justin Fields. As for a GM, I’m not tuned into that talent pool as much, but it does look like some names from the Colts are being mentioned. Indianapolis built a nice team up the past few seasons. It’s a pity Andrew Luck retired on them in 2019.

The Bears did place interview requests with at least two members of the Indianapolis Colts’ front office: Assistant GM Ed Dodds; and Director of College Morocco Brown. Bill Polian — a HOF Exec with the Colts himself — is helping to spearhead the search at GM and HC.

Biggest wildcard hire anywhere in the NFL that you can see happening for a big money bet?

Despite there being some reports of Jim Harbaugh getting his ducks in a row with potential assistants - should he take an NFL coaching job - he’s still a long shot to leave Michigan. He’s 6/1 to take the Bears job and around 12/1 at a few other openings. After the Urban Meyer fiasco in Jacksonville, teams may be timid to pull from the college ranks but Harbaugh has that NFL pedigree and a proven track record during his time with San Francisco. Chicago and Las Vegas look to be the two potential landing spots.

Jim Harbaugh has been tied to the Chicago Bears’ HC job for a few years now. A few of the more notable informants in college football have stated there’s still a chance for Jim to leave his Alma Mater for another return to the NFL. It may come down to how the Bears view Jim Harbaugh, or if the Raiders opt to part ways with their interim HC. The later seems doubtful to me based on what Rick Bisaccia has accomplished this year.

A part of me is suspicious with what could happen with either the Houston Texans or the Arizona Cardinals, for opposite reasons.

The New England Entourage Houston Texans Front Office is still “reviewing” HC David Culley’s first season, and the potential exists for the Texans to be one-and-done with David Culley. Meanwhile, the Cardinals punched their ticket to the playoffs, yet have lost 5 of their final 6 games for the 3rd consecutive season. If the Cardinals are one-and-done with the playoffs, I think Cardinals GM Steve Keim’s itchy trigger finger could put HC Kliff Kingsbury’s job at risk.

Naturally I stick with the Chicago Bears for obvious reasons. Just feel that something is off with both Houston and Arizona.

Overall Thoughts

Per the odds provided by Jason, the likeliest combination of hires on-paper are Brian Flores at HC, and either Morocco Brown or Ed Dodds at GM. I think any combination of those three would be rock solid. Of course, knowing how fluid the NFL is, more surprising firings or departures — what’s up, New Orleans, is everything okay with Sean Payton? — there could be more options to review in the near future.

A big “thank you” to Chris Carter and Jason Logan for taking time out of their busy schedules to cover these topics!