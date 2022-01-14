The Bear’s Den, January 14, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Chicago Bears interview Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for GM vacancy - Chicago Tribune - Kwesi Adofo-Mensah interviewed for the general manager position Thursday, the Chicago Bears announced.

Chicago Bears: How coaching job rates with other NFL openings - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears are one of potentially seven NFL teams in search of a new coach. How attractive is their coaching job? The Tribune polled 19 league executives, coaches and veteran agents, asking them to rank the openings.

‘The best I’ve seen’: Devin Hester did more than change games; the electric return man changed the game – The Athletic - Hester, a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, set an NFL record with 20 special-teams touchdowns.

Bears GM search: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Champ Kelly interviewed | RSN - George McCaskey’s search for Ryan Pace’s replacement included two more interviews on Thursday.

Getting to Know Bears General Manager Candidates: Jeff Ireland - Bleacher Nation - New Orleans Saints executive Jeff Ireland checks boxes that most would assume Chicago Bears upper management would want in a future GM.

Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly is Interviewing for the GM Gig - Bleacher Nation - Champ Kelly, who already works in Chicago’s front office, has a chance to pitch himself and his vision for the future of the Bears.

Bears interview Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Champ Kelly for GM - 670 The Score - The Bears on Thursday conducted interviews for their general manager position with Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and an internal candidate in Chicago assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.

Will the Bears look to their past to make a big hire? - Chicago Sun-Times - No franchise reveres their history — some would say fetishes it — than the Bears. They’ve resisted such alumni homecomings in recent years, though.

Bears interview two GM candidates - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears spoke to Champ Kelly, their own assistant director of player personnel, on Thursday.

Justin Fields will give Bears’ new GM a head start - Chicago Sun-Times - Ryan Pace jettisoned the most productive pieces he inherited in 2015-16 — Cutler, Marshall, Bennett, Forte and Jeffery. The next GM will have Fields, and a few other building blocks.

Nick Caserio: We had philosophical differences with David Culley over long-term direction of program - ProFootballTalk - Texans General Manager Nick Caserio will hold a news conference Friday morning after firing head coach David Culley on Thursday, four days after the team’s season ended. Caserio released a statement through the team Thursday night about the decision.

Texans fire David Culley - ProFootballTalk - David Culley is one-and-done as head coach of the Texans.

Chicago Bears head coach roundtable: The ideal candidate - Windy City Gridiron - Soon enough, someone new will diagram their ambitious vision for the Bears as head coach. The WCG staff’s favorite picks to do just that.

Duerrwaechter: Early Favorites for the Chicago Bears GM/Head Coach Vacancies - Windy City Gridiron - ECD has a quick Q & A session with Jason Logan of Covers.com to discuss the developments with both major openings for the Chicago Bears

Sunderbruch: The State of the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Regardless of who ends up managing and coaching the Bears, what those individuals will be working with this year has largely been determined already.

