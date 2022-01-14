 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Bears: General Manager/Head Coach Tracker

Odds for the Bears next coach

DraftKings has released the odds for who will replace Matt Nagy

By Sam Householder
Syndication: Palm Beach Post BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of the search for their next head coach and there are reports of lots of names that have been requested to be interviewed.

Now the sportsbooks are weighing in, as DraftKings Sportsbook has released their odds for the next Bears head coach.

There are a lot of names on the list, so I won’t list them all and I can confirm that it appears not all states are allowing bets on this type of prop. Check your app for details.

  • Jim Harbaugh +450
  • Brian Flores +500
  • Leslie Frazier +500
  • Doug Pederson +750
  • Brian Daboll +800
  • Pat Fitzgerald +900
  • Eric Bieniemy +900
  • Matt Eberflus +1000
  • Josh McDaniels +1000

That’s the top nine, everyone else is at +1500 or higher (Nathaniel Hackett, Kellen Moore, Sean Payton, Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles and Dave Toub are the notables, as well as several college coaches).

If it were me, I would take the value on Daboll and Eberflus and maybe a sprinkle on Bieniemy.

Remember, gamble responsibly and leave your best bet in the comments.

