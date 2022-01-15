Windy City Gridiron picks NFL Wild Card Weekend

It’s Wild Card Weekend in the NFL, otherwise known as absolute pandemonium if the Football Gods have anything to say about it.

One month from now, pro football will crown a new champion. Do Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ make it two in three years? Do Aaron Rodgers’ Packers go out on one last (please no!) high note before an exit (to Denver)? What about a young, underdog team, like the Bengals? Until we have a definitive answer, it’s sure to be absolute tension-filled madness from game to game and weekend to weekend. That tension ... I hope it lasts.

The Bears might not be a participant in this year’s field. But you, Dear Reader, would be foolish to assume that the staff at Windy City Gridiron won’t watch all of the sudden death action. At its peak, there’s nothing better than playoff football, you certainly won’t be able to tell me otherwise.

Windy City Gridiron’s staff picks for NFL Wild Card Weekend.

