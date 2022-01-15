Super Wild Card Round Open Thread

The NFL’s Wild Card round gets rolling on Saturday afternoon, but unlike last season’s 2-day triple header (which was awesome), this year we’re getting playoff football on three days with three prime time games to enjoy.

You guys excited for the Monday nighter this year? Because I’m still not sure how I feel about it.

Here’s the full slate of games.

Saturday, January 15

AFC: 3:30 PM (CT) 5 Las Vegas Raiders at 4 Cincinnati Bengals (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) 6 New England Patriots at 3 Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, January 16

NFC: 12:00 PM (CT) 7 Philadelphia Eagles at 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) 6 San Francisco 49ers at 3 Dallas Cowboys (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at 2 Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 17

NFC: 7:15 PM (CT) 5 Arizona Cardinals at 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

We’ll be repurposing this open thread again on Sunday then again on Monday night, get enjoy!