Fan confidence in the Bears’ franchise jumps after the house cleaning

Fan confidence in the Chicago Bears franchise had been slowly inching up the last few weeks of the 2021 season, and my guess as to why was the anticipation of Black Monday and the hope that comes with a brand new regime. The latest SB Nation Reacts’ results reflects that big bump in confidence we had after the Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, but I wonder if it would have soared even higher than 43% if bumbling Chairman George McCaskey never would have spoke a week ago.

The polls went out on Tuesday last week, which gave plenty of fans time to listen to, or at least hear/read about that awful presser. McCaskey and team president Ted Phillips did everything they could to kill the buzz that our fanbase had after Pace and Nagy were let go.

I’ll give McCaskey and his search team credit though, the names they’ve been linked to and/or have already interviewed have been impressive. Maybe this is the year the Bears luck into the right GM/HC combo to get this team back to being a perennial playoff contender.

Here’s how our Reacts’ results have gone all season long.

Poll Are you confident in the direction the Bears franchise is heading? Yes

No vote view results 30% Yes (144 votes)

69% No (332 votes) 476 votes total Vote Now

