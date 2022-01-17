The Bear’s Den, January 17, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Why George McCaskey must focus on offensive-minded candidates - Chicago Sun-Times - The last five Super Bowl champions have all finished in the top five in the NFL in points per game and the top seven in yards per game. Good luck winning with ball control and defense.

Bears catch Bills fever, interview Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bills have gone 34-15 over the last three seasons after decades of misery and are fresh off throttling the Patriots in the playoffs. The Bears are considering three people from their organization.

Bears interview Jim Caldwell, Nathaniel Hackett for coaching job - Chicago Sun-Times - They also interviewed Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for the general manager’s job. Three Bills candidates — assistant GM Joe Schoen, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier — are expected to interview Sunday.

Why Chicago Bears win at the bank — even when they lose on the field - Chicago Tribune - Sports economists say a bad season on the field for NFL teams is usually belied by a good one at the bank. No matter how poorly they play, teams get a share of the ocean of revenue generated by TV deals and national sponsorships.

Bears complete interviews with 3 more candidates - 670 The Score - The Bears on Saturday completed interviews with three more candidates as they continue their search for a new general manager and head coach.

POLISH SAUSAGE

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong’s Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2021: Week 18 vs Minnesota Vikings - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears pass protection was bad in the season finale, but it was the QB that had a hand in most of the sacks allowed in Minnesota.

Sunderbruch: The State of the Bears, A Commentary - Windy City Gridiron - The next GM for Chicago is going to have to rebuild a team that is missing starters at multiple positions with less cap room than normal and with just over half of the draft power that was spent on Kevin White. Not the 2015 draft...just Kevin White.

Duerrwaechter ECD’s Chicago Bears HC Search Extravaganza! 2022 Edition - Windy City Gridiron - ECD is now reviewing the confirmed candidates for the Bears’ HC job. And, he has a couple more suggestions too.

