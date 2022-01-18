The Bear’s Den, January 18, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Clock’s ticking: Bears should try to wrap up general manager search this week - Chicago Sun-Times - There’s a lot of work to do as the Bears prepare for free agency and the draft. The sooner they line up a general manager and coach, the better.

Chicago Bears: What to know about coach, GM searches - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears are in the market for a new general manager and head coach. So who will the franchise hire?

Brian Daboll: Playoff win, then Chicago Bears interview - Chicago Tribune - If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Examining the top candidates for next Bears general manager - Bears Wire - Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their top three candidates for Chicago’s next GM and why they would be a good fit.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Rich Bisaccia: I’ve had conversations with Mark Davis, but I’m very respectful of the process - ProFootballTalk - Rich Bisaccia did a better job than most could have imagined when he became the Raiders’ interim head coach after Jon Gruden resigned in October.

John Elway “would definitely like to be involved” with new Broncos ownership - ProFootballTalk - John Elway has been associated with the Broncos for most of the last 40 years and he’d like that association to continue after the team is sold to new owners in the near future.

RIP LES GROBSTEIN

Emma: Les Grobstein was one of a kind - 670 The Score - Les Grobstein was there. He was always there.

Chicago sports broadcasting legend Les Grobstein passes away - 670 The Score - Chicago sports broadcasting icon and 670 The Score overnight host Les Grobstein passed away suddenly in his home Sunday at the age of 69.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2022 Free Agents - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have a lot of free agents, so this team may look drastically different for the 2022 season.

Wiltfong: Fan confidence in the Bears’ franchise jumps after the house cleaning - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.