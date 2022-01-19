The Bear’s Den, January 19, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Wannstedt: If not Harbaugh, Bears should hire Daboll - The Bears have cast a wide net in their searches for a new head coach and general manager, having interviewed 13 total candidates through Monday and with more coming.

Catch ‘22: Bears casting wide nets for big fish - Chicago Sun-Times - Nine days after firing general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, the Bears have 14 reported candidates for the GM job and 10 or more candidates for the head coaching job.

Marv Levy: Bears couldn’t have picked a better consultant than Bill Polian - Chicago Sun-Times - The former Bills head coach said his hometown team — he grew up at the corner of 71st Street and Stony Island Avenue on the South Side — is in good hands.

What are the odds the Bears get the coach and GM right this time? - Chicago Sun-Times - Not good, but if you work for the Colts or Bills, you could be in for a big pay raise in Chicago!

Dan Hampton: Chicago Bears Hall of Famer gets probation - Chicago Tribune - Dan Hampton, three miles from his Winfield home, claimed he had five beers at a friend’s house in Lowell, documents said. Later at the hospital, he learned his blood alcohol level was .189. The legal limit in Indiana is .08.

Bears continue to expand searches for head coach, GM - Now in their second week of looking for a new head coach and general manager, the Bears continue to expand their searches rather than narrowing down their list of candidates.

Wannstedt: If not Harbaugh, Bears should hire Daboll - The Bears have cast a wide net in their searches for a new head coach and general manager, having interviewed 13 total candidates through Monday and with more coming.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Should other teams interview Rich Bisaccia? - ProFootballTalk - While Bisaccia will get perfunctory consideration from the Raiders (the firing of G.M. Mike Mayock dramatically hurts his chances), why shouldn’t Bisaccia get interviews elsewhere? He’s shown that he can do the job. His players love him.

Kyler Murray makes weak closing argument for second contract - ProFootballTalk - The primary goal for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Monday night was, obviously, to win his first ever NFL playoff game. An important secondary objective lingered just below the surface.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Leming’s Bears Mailbag: GM and head coach interviews, state of the franchise and more - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are just over a week removed from cleaning house and starting over. While times are exciting, what exactly should fans expect over the next few weeks?

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.