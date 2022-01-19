Bears head coach search: Colts’ Eberflus getting second interview

It appears the Bill Polian search committee has had a ton of influence on Mr. George McCaskey and Co.

Current Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will be getting a second interview for the Bears’ vacant head coach opening next week, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Of course, “next week” means that the Bears will very likely have a general manager in place as a part of said interview.

And if you can connect the dots on that front, Dear Reader, with Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds officially dropping out of the race (not all due to the Bears), it would appear that Chicago is still planning to assemble Indianapolis Slightly West. Let’s say someone like Morroco Brown—who himself will interview for the Bears’ vacant general manager opening on Thursday.

Far be it from me to question the Bears making the potential hire of a Colts duo at the top of their organization, especially when someone who turned a raw quarterback into a football god (that everyone laughed at only two years ago) is sitting on the table. Or, when a steady leader that made life for a turnover machine and a Hall of Famer very easy is also available. Not to mention that whole thing about scheduling a second interview without a general manager in place.

Their process, as always, is impeccable and foolproof. After all, McCaskey’s Bears have the background of accomplishments and sound decisions to back it up, right?

But I suppose we’ll reserve any objective judgment on the Bears’ decisions until they make hires. It’s only fair. Even the Bears have earned that benefit of the doubt (I guess?).