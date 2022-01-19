Bears sign Lamar Jackson to a Reserve/Future contract

On Wednesday the Chicago Bears signed cornerback Lamar Jackson to a Reserve/Future contract, which makes him the twelfth such player added to the roster this offseason. Jackson was originally an undrafted free agent of the New York Jets in 2020 following four years with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Jackson spent most of the 2021 season on the Jets practice squad, but as a rookie in 2020 the 6’2”, 208 pounder started 6 of the 13 games he played in with 28 tackles and 2 passes defended. He also played on 27% of New York’s special team snaps that season.

Here are the 12 players the Bears have signed to Reserve/Future deals.

Offense

Isaiah Coulter﻿, WR

Nsimba Webster, WR

Dieter Eiselen﻿, OL

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.﻿, OL

Ryan Willis﻿, QB

Defense

Auzoyah Alufohai﻿, DL

LaCale London﻿, DL

Michael Joseph﻿, DB

BoPete Keyes﻿, CB

Lamar Jackson, CB

Ledarius Mack﻿, OLB

Charles Snowden﻿, OLB