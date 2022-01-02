Robert Quinn breaks Bears single-season sack record

Robert Quinn has surpassed Richard Dent to take sole possession of the Bears’ single-season sack record, now having 18 sacks in the 2021 season.

Quinn broke the record with a sack in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ Week 17 matchup against the Giants, burying former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon for a 7-yard loss.

Quinn’s bounce-back season after having just 2 sacks in 2020 has been a sight to behold in an otherwise disappointing Bears season. His trademark explosiveness and flexibility has been on display all year, allowing him to terrorize offensive tackles with speed off the edge. Chicago needed him to step it up when Khalil Mack went down with an injury in October, and the three-time Pro Bowler has certainly stepped it up in the absence of his fellow Pro Bowl teammate.

As of this writing, Quinn has the second-most sacks of his 11-year career, trailing just the 2013 season which saw him tally 19 sacks with the Rams. He was named a first-team All-Pro for his efforts that year, and he could see a similar accolade come for him this year, as well.

Dent’s record had previously stayed untouched for 35 seasons, having reached 17.5 sacks in 1984.