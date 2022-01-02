 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bears vs Giants Inactives: Akiem Hicks is in, Justin Fields is out

Here’s the full list of inactive players for both the Chicago Bears and the New York Football Giants!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears take on the New York Giants at Noon (CT), and here’s the list of the inactive players for today’s game.

Chicago inactives:

Justin Fields, QB

J.P. Holtz, TE

Elijah Wilkinson, OL

Duke Shelley, CB

Lachavious Simmons, OL

Giants inactives:

John Ross, WR

Collin Johnson, WR

Kadarius Toney, WR

Billy Price, OL

Oshane Ximines, LB

As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: @WCGridiron; Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Brandon Robinson; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.

HOMAGE X Starter Bears Gridiron Jacket

  • $145

Vintage football attitude in a luxe package: our Chicago Bears HOMAGE x Starter Gridiron Jacket is built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential interior patch. Game days just got a whole lot better. Pay homage.

More From Windy City Gridiron

Loading comments...