Bears vs Giants Inactives: Akiem Hicks is in, Justin Fields is out

The Chicago Bears take on the New York Giants at Noon (CT), and here’s the list of the inactive players for today’s game.
Chicago inactives:
Justin Fields, QB
J.P. Holtz, TE
Elijah Wilkinson, OL
Duke Shelley, CB
Lachavious Simmons, OL
Giants inactives:
John Ross, WR
Collin Johnson, WR
Kadarius Toney, WR
Billy Price, OL
Oshane Ximines, LB
As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players.
