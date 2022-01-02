Bears vs Giants: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more

The Chicago Bears and the New York Giants, teams in the number three and number two TV markets respectively, will do battle on Sunday afternoon in a game that most of America won’t be able to watch. The Bears have 5 wins to New York’s 4, but with the Giants holding the Bears first round draft pick this spring, there will be no tanking from either franchise. Not that NFL teams willingly tank, but draft position is something fans are focused on this time of year, especially with two teams heading nowhere.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bears vs Giants week 17 matchup.

When is the game?

Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 12:00 CT

Where is the game?

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Weather

A cold (a high of 21F) and windy (winds NW at 20 to 30 mph) afternoon should make for an interesting game. (link)

How to watch

The game will be on CBS with Spero Dedes and former Bears kicker Jay Feely on the call, and if you live in the blue of this 506sports.com map, then you’ll get the game.

Other Streaming options

How to listen

Traditional radio is found at WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM (Chicago) with Jeff Joniak on the play-by-play, former Bears guard Tom Thayer as the analyst, and Mark Grote as the sideline reporter, and also on TUDN 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos on the play-by-play and Miguel Esparza as the analyst.

Bears: -5.5

Giants: +5.5

O/U: 37

The Bears are favored to win!

