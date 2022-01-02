WCG Sunday Livestream: Week 17 - Bears Vs Giants

Good morning. Two games left.

The Bears took last week’s game against the Seahawks behind, of course, a fourth-quarter comeback by Nick Foles, after he was given the start when Justin Fields was shut down with an ankle injury. Now, Fields is still listed as questionable; however, Matt Nagy announced Andy Dalton as the starter with Foles as the backup.

Fields should have built up enough tape this season to take into next year as learning points, but it still kind of sucks that we probably don’t get to watch him against an opponent that, for once, the Bears should have a quarterbacking advantage against.

The New York Giants come into today’s game with Daniel Jones done with a neck injury, which means old friend Mike Glennon gets the start with Jake Fromm potentially getting a few snaps for the 4-11 squad. Things haven’t been great for the Giants - for as much as the Bears’ offense has been a sputtering mess, the Giants have been overall worse.

But the Navy and Orange shouldn’t be complacent today. I’m sure the Seahawks thought that, as a 5-win team, they would have enough of an advantage to take out the four-win Bears, and then the game actually happened.

Win number six and one game closer to the end of the year. Bear Down, my friends.

No Justin Fields again means one less fun thing to watch this week, but a couple of things the WCG Sunday Livestream is looking for:

Darnell Mooney is 140 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season.

David Montgomery is 10 yards away from 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Cole Kmet is 61 yards away from 600 receiving yards.

If the Giants win, the Bears’ first round draft pick they hold gets better. If the Bears win, the Giants’ own first round draft pick gets better.

And oh yeah, Robert Quinn is one sack away from Richard Dent’s single-season sack record.

