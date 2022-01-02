 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dominant Chicago defense destroys Glennon’s goofy Giants

In this episode of Bear With Me, Robert brings on NYPost’s Jeremy Layton to talk through the ups and downs of the Chicago Bears’ home win over the New York Giants.

By Robert Schmitz
NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the show we’ll discuss...

  • Thoughts on a phenomenal defensive day
  • Mike Glennon’s #REVENGEGAME
  • Did the Bears win? Or did the Giants just lose?
  • Thoughts on a ho-hum offensive day
  • What, if anything, does this win mean?
  • And much, much more...

Check out the show and let me know what you think!

