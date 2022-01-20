The Bear’s Den, January 20, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears want to hear more from Matt Eberflus - Chicago Sun-Times - After interviewing the Colts’ defensive coordinator for their head coaching vacancy on Monday, the Bears want to schedule another with him at some point next week, per NFL Network.

Chicago Bears interview Ran Carthon for GM vacancy - Chicago Tribune - Ran Carthon has been director of pro personnel for the San Francisco 49ers since 2017, an integral part of a front office led by GM John Lynch.

Bears head coach search: Jim Harbaugh spoke with team on phone - RSN - “I’ve had some contact with Jim,” Arkush said on The Rush. “I didn’t ask him and he didn’t tell me. But one other source who is usually pretty good told me that there was just a brief phone conversation.

Bears GM search: Champ Kelly interview requested by Raiders - RSN - Kelly works as the Bears assistant director of player personnel.

Bears head coach search: Michael Irvin wants help for Justin Fields - RSN - Brian Daboll, Byron Leftwich or Nathaniel Hackett could all fit Irvin’s bill.

Bears head coach search: Chicago still destination, per Michael Irvin - RSN - George McCaskey still needs to hire a head coach and GM to replace Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace.

Dannehy: With Brian Flores, the Bears Would Know What They’re Getting on Defense - Da Bears Blog - If the Chicago Bears tap Brian Flores to be the team’s next head coach, you can bet they’re going to have an aggressive defense that takes the ball away and hits the opponent in the mouth.

Bears interview 49ers’ Ran Carthon for general manager - 670 The Score - The Bears held an interview Wednesday with 49ers director of personnel Ran Carthon for their general manager position.

Bears interview Ran Carthon for GM job - Chicago Sun-Times - Carthon, whose 49ers are in the second round of the NFC playoffs, conducted a similar interview with the Giants on Monday.

Seahawks request Sean Desai for defensive coordinator interview - Chicago Sun-Times - All of which is a reminder that the Bears’ predicament — they fired coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace after a 6-11 season — was never rooted in defensive failings.

Do new Bears coach, GM need to be Justin Fields believers? Absolutely - Chicago Sun-Times - If the new coach isn’t on board with Fields, he’s going to have problems. And if the new coach has problems, the Bears have problems.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Michigan sources think Jim Harbaugh would take the Raiders job - ProFootballTalk - The Raiders are looking for a new head coach. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is looking for a path back to the NFL. Is it a match made in football heaven?

Interviews absolutely distract from playoff preparations - ProFootballTalk - Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan claims that interviews for head-coaching jobs with other teams does not undermine the preparation for upcoming playoff games. Callahan claims wrong.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears head coach search - Colts’ Eberflus getting second interview - Windy City Gridiron - Yes, the Bears don’t have a general manager in place. Yes, this entire process is likely wrapping up soon. Yes, truly, to all your questions and concerns.

Wiltfong & Berckes: Over a decade of Bears pass protection data in one place! - Windy City Gridiron - Lester got some help from Jeff to put some awesome graphics together to show some of his Sackwatch data in an interesting way.

THE RULES

