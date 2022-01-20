Jimmy Graham is a Salute to Service Finalist

The Bears might be grounded during the playoff season, but the Jimmy Graham foundation continues to get underprivileged kids and military veterans into the skies. For the last two years, the work of his foundation has earned him Chicago’s nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. This year, his work has also made him a finalist for the 11th Annual Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA. All three finalists (Jarrett Johnson, Andrew Beck, and Graham) are marked by their dedication to honoring veterans of the U.S. military.

Graham’s foundation carries the following mission statement:

To provide life changing and impactful experiences through the freedom of flight. To recognize the accomplishments and sacrifices of veterans of all eras and provide flights for unfamiliar and underprivileged youth as an introduction to aviation.

In the last year alone, Graham has donated tickets, taken dozens of veterans up for rides in his two helicopters, and provided hundreds of Thanksgiving boxes as part of his efforts to honor those who have served the country.

The Salute to Service Award itself will be given during the NFL Honors event on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET.