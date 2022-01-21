NFL Divisional Playoff Schedule

The games on Wild Card Weekend weren’t very exciting, but the NFL still scored monster ratings with all six games as the numbers shot up 21% over a year ago. With four outstanding match-ups on the docket this weekend, I would expect another big ratings winner for the league in the Divisional playoff round.

Here’s the full slate of games including the times and channel info.

Saturday, January 22

AFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) at Tennessee Titans (12-5) (CBS/Paramount+)

NFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - San Francisco 49ers (11-7) at Green Bay Packers (13-4) (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Sunday, January 23

NFC: 2:00 PM (CT) - Los Angeles Rams (13-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) (NBC/Peacock/Universo)

AFC: 6:40 PM (ET) - Buffalo Bills (12-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (13-5) (CBS/Paramount+)

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook has the home teams favored in each game.

I’m taking the favorites in those first three contests, but I see the visiting Bills pulling off the upset in the Sunday late game.

You can check out all WCG’s picks for the games in our picks post right here.

Before the games kick off on Saturday and Sunday we’ll refresh this post to serve as the weekend’s open thread.