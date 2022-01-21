The Bear’s Den, January 21, 2022

RIP MEATLOAF

New Bears GM’s top priority: Protect QB Justin Fields at all costs - Chicago Sun-Times - The incoming administration will need to make moves with a realistic timeline for competing, but it has to fortify the infrastructure around Fields immediately.

Bears have options outside of their box - Chicago Sun-Times - History shows that bold or unorthodox — and sometimes unpopular — moves win championships in Chicago. Maybe the Bears should heed that in search of their next general manager and coach.

‘The most important piece’ for the Bears: Examining Bill Polian’s 11 guidelines for hiring the right coach – The Athletic - The Bears have turned to Polian for help with their GM and coach searches. His 2014 book provides an outline.

Bears players makes it clear who they want as next GM - Bears Wire - Chicago has an intriguing list of candidates for general manager. But there's one who Bears players are rallying around.

Bears GM search: Full list of interviews (that we know of) - RSN - George McCaskey fired Ryan Pace over a week ago and the search is still on to find his replacement.

Getting to Know Bears General Manager Candidates: Eliot Wolf - Bleacher Nation - The Packers blocked requests to interview Eliot Wolf, only to pass on giving him the ultimate promotion. Could he get revenge with the Bears?

Chargers Exec JoJo Wooden Has Already Interviewed for the Bears GM Job (So Says His Boss) - Bleacher Nation - Leave it to Chargers GM Tom Telesco to break news reporting that Bears GM candidate JoJo Wooden has already interviewed with Chicago.

Wood: Flexibility - Previewing the 2022 Off-Season (Depth Chart, Free Agency, the Cap) - Da Bears Blog - Let’s take a look at who is on the roster, what the salary cap situation is, and what options they have to free up more space.

Dave Wannstedt doesn't see Bears in Jim Harbaugh's future - Former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt knows Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh well and remains in regular contact with him.

Texans interview Josh McCown for head coaching job - ProFootballTalk - Josh McCown interviewed for the Texans’ head coaching job Thursday, 363 days after initially interviewing for it. The Texans announced the interview.

