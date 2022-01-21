2022 NFL Draft: Top 100 big board after regular season

No matter whom the Bears hire to be their general manager or head coach, one thing’s for sure: change is happening in Halas Hall.
Whether you trust that change to be positive or negative is one’s own opinion. However, there will be a shift in philosophy and mindset within the Bears’ organization, and arguably the biggest test for the new regime will be its ability to draft.
In his stead as general manager, Ryan Pace was able to regularly identify diamonds in the rough on Day 3, securing some major steals for the Bears in the draft. That said, he also botched many of his early-round selections and sacrificed future draft capital on a consistent basis, leaving the team without the quantity of picks one would hope for when building a young nucleus.
Those in charge will have to find a happy medium between Pace’s two extremes, and they’ll have their first share of doing so with the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s a solid class that might lack in big-name quarterback talent, but it features deep groups at such positions as cornerback, wide receiver and offensive tackle.
With the underclassmen declaration deadline in the books and the NFL regular season over with, I thought I’d bring out my latest big board update for the upcoming draft. I decided to go with my top 100 prospects again but could look to expand how much of my board I reveal later on in the offseason.
Without further ado, here is my current top 100 big board for the 2022 NFL Draft.
2022 NFL Draft Big Board 4.0
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Positional Rank
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Positional Rank
|1
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|EDGE
|Oregon
|EDGE1
|2
|Aidan Hutchinson
|EDGE
|Michigan
|EDGE2
|3
|Kyle Hamilton
|SAF
|Notre Dame
|SAF1
|4
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Alabama
|OT1
|5
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|LSU
|CB1
|6
|George Karlaftis
|EDGE
|Purdue
|EDGE3
|7
|Ikem Ekwonu
|OT
|NC State
|OT2
|8
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Utah
|LB1
|9
|Ahmad Gardner
|CB
|Cincinnati
|CB2
|10
|Tyler Linderbaum
|OC
|Iowa
|OC1
|11
|Kenyon Green
|OG
|Texas A&M
|OG1
|12
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|CB
|Clemson
|CB3
|13
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Mississippi State
|OT3
|14
|DeMarvin Leal
|DL
|Texas A&M
|DL1
|15
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Ohio State
|WR1
|16
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Ohio State
|WR2
|17
|David Ojabo
|EDGE
|Michigan
|EDGE4
|18
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Arkansas
|WR3
|19
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|LB2
|20
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|QB1
|21
|Malik Willis
|QB
|Liberty
|QB2
|22
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Alabama
|WR4
|23
|David Bell
|WR
|Purdue
|WR5
|24
|Drake Jackson
|EDGE
|USC
|EDGE5
|25
|Jordan Davis
|DL
|Georgia
|DL2
|26
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Florida
|CB4
|27
|Drake London
|WR
|USC
|WR6
|28
|Jaquan Brisker
|SAF
|Penn State
|SAF2
|29
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|RB1
|30
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|OT
|Ohio State
|OT4
|31
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Washington
|CB5
|32
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Auburn
|CB6
|33
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Penn State
|WR7
|34
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Ole Miss
|QB3
|35
|Trevor Penning
|OT
|Northern Iowa
|OT5
|36
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Alabama
|LB3
|37
|Daxton Hill
|SAF
|Michigan
|SAF3
|38
|Kenneth Walker II
|RB
|Michigan State
|RB2
|39
|Sean Rhyan
|OT
|UCLA
|OT6
|40
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|RB3
|41
|Jaxson Kirkland
|OT
|Washington
|OT7
|42
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Western Michigan
|WR8
|43
|Jalen Wydermyer
|TE
|Texas A&M
|TE1
|44
|Lewis Cine
|SAF
|Georgia
|SAF4
|45
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Central Michigan
|OT8
|46
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|CB
|Mississippi State
|CB7
|47
|George Pickens
|WR
|Georgia
|WR9
|48
|Darian Kinnard
|OG
|Kentucky
|OG2
|49
|Carson Strong
|QB
|Nevada
|QB4
|50
|Myjai Sanders
|EDGE
|Cincinnati
|EDGE6
|51
|Derion Kendrick
|CB
|Georgia
|CB8
|52
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|Minnesota
|OT9
|53
|Jermaine Johnson
|EDGE
|Florida State
|EDGE7
|54
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|QB5
|55
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Nevada
|WR10
|56
|Kingsley Enagbre
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|EDGE8
|57
|Nik Bonitto
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|EDGE9
|58
|Travon Walker
|DL
|Georgia
|DL3
|59
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Colorado State
|TE2
|60
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|Georgia
|DL4
|61
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Boston College
|OG3
|62
|Jermaine Waller
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|CB9
|63
|Verone McKinley
|SAF
|Oregon
|SAF5
|64
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Boise State
|WR11
|65
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|LB4
|66
|Perrion Winfrey
|DL
|Oklahoma
|DL5
|67
|Kerby Joseph
|SAF
|Illinois
|SAF6
|68
|Luke Goedeke
|OT
|Central Michigan
|OT10
|69
|Jaivon Heiligh
|WR
|Coastal Carolina
|WR12
|70
|Travis Jones
|DL
|UConn
|DL6
|71
|Thayer Munford
|OG
|Ohio State
|OG3
|72
|Chad Muma
|LB
|Wyoming
|LB5
|73
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|South Alabama
|WR13
|74
|John Metchie III
|WR
|Alabama
|WR14
|75
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Notre Dame
|RB4
|76
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Washington State
|OT11
|77
|Damone Clark
|LB
|LSU
|LB6
|78
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|Cincinnati
|QB6
|79
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Kentucky
|WR15
|80
|Logan Hall
|DL
|Houston
|DL7
|81
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Clemson
|WR16
|82
|Josh Jobe
|CB
|Alabama
|CB10
|83
|Arnold Ebiketie
|EDGE
|Penn State
|EDGE10
|84
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|Houston
|CB11
|85
|Cameron Thomas
|DL
|San Diego State
|DL8
|86
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Coastal Carolina
|TE3
|87
|Mykael Wright
|CB
|Oregon
|CB12
|88
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|Washington
|CB13
|89
|Dohnovan West
|OC
|Arizona State
|OC2
|90
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Missouri
|RB5
|91
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Missouri
|CB14
|92
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Memphis
|WR17
|93
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|South Dakota State
|RB6
|94
|Cole Turner
|TE
|Nevada
|TE4
|95
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Cincinnati
|CB15
|96
|Isaiah Thomas
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|EDGE11
|97
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Ohio State
|TE5
|98
|Mario Goodrich
|CB
|Clemson
|CB16
|99
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|UTSA
|CB17
|100
|Samori Toure
|WR
|Nebraska
|WR18
Loading comments...