2022 NFL Draft: Top 100 big board after regular season

No matter whom the Bears hire to be their general manager or head coach, one thing’s for sure: change is happening in Halas Hall.

Whether you trust that change to be positive or negative is one’s own opinion. However, there will be a shift in philosophy and mindset within the Bears’ organization, and arguably the biggest test for the new regime will be its ability to draft.

In his stead as general manager, Ryan Pace was able to regularly identify diamonds in the rough on Day 3, securing some major steals for the Bears in the draft. That said, he also botched many of his early-round selections and sacrificed future draft capital on a consistent basis, leaving the team without the quantity of picks one would hope for when building a young nucleus.

Those in charge will have to find a happy medium between Pace’s two extremes, and they’ll have their first share of doing so with the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s a solid class that might lack in big-name quarterback talent, but it features deep groups at such positions as cornerback, wide receiver and offensive tackle.

With the underclassmen declaration deadline in the books and the NFL regular season over with, I thought I’d bring out my latest big board update for the upcoming draft. I decided to go with my top 100 prospects again but could look to expand how much of my board I reveal later on in the offseason.

Without further ado, here is my current top 100 big board for the 2022 NFL Draft.