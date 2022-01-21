 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Bears: General Manager/Head Coach Tracker

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft: Top 100 big board after regular season

With the offseason underway, which players are projected as the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft?

By Jacob Infante
/ new
Boston College v Notre Dame Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

No matter whom the Bears hire to be their general manager or head coach, one thing’s for sure: change is happening in Halas Hall.

Whether you trust that change to be positive or negative is one’s own opinion. However, there will be a shift in philosophy and mindset within the Bears’ organization, and arguably the biggest test for the new regime will be its ability to draft.

In his stead as general manager, Ryan Pace was able to regularly identify diamonds in the rough on Day 3, securing some major steals for the Bears in the draft. That said, he also botched many of his early-round selections and sacrificed future draft capital on a consistent basis, leaving the team without the quantity of picks one would hope for when building a young nucleus.

Those in charge will have to find a happy medium between Pace’s two extremes, and they’ll have their first share of doing so with the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s a solid class that might lack in big-name quarterback talent, but it features deep groups at such positions as cornerback, wide receiver and offensive tackle.

With the underclassmen declaration deadline in the books and the NFL regular season over with, I thought I’d bring out my latest big board update for the upcoming draft. I decided to go with my top 100 prospects again but could look to expand how much of my board I reveal later on in the offseason.

Without further ado, here is my current top 100 big board for the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft Big Board 4.0

Rank Player Position School Positional Rank
Rank Player Position School Positional Rank
1 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon EDGE1
2 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan EDGE2
3 Kyle Hamilton SAF Notre Dame SAF1
4 Evan Neal OT Alabama OT1
5 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU CB1
6 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue EDGE3
7 Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State OT2
8 Devin Lloyd LB Utah LB1
9 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati CB2
10 Tyler Linderbaum OC Iowa OC1
11 Kenyon Green OG Texas A&M OG1
12 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson CB3
13 Charles Cross OT Mississippi State OT3
14 DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M DL1
15 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State WR1
16 Chris Olave WR Ohio State WR2
17 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan EDGE4
18 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas WR3
19 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia LB2
20 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh QB1
21 Malik Willis QB Liberty QB2
22 Jameson Williams WR Alabama WR4
23 David Bell WR Purdue WR5
24 Drake Jackson EDGE USC EDGE5
25 Jordan Davis DL Georgia DL2
26 Kaiir Elam CB Florida CB4
27 Drake London WR USC WR6
28 Jaquan Brisker SAF Penn State SAF2
29 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M RB1
30 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State OT4
31 Trent McDuffie CB Washington CB5
32 Roger McCreary CB Auburn CB6
33 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State WR7
34 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss QB3
35 Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa OT5
36 Christian Harris LB Alabama LB3
37 Daxton Hill SAF Michigan SAF3
38 Kenneth Walker II RB Michigan State RB2
39 Sean Rhyan OT UCLA OT6
40 Breece Hall RB Iowa State RB3
41 Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington OT7
42 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan WR8
43 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M TE1
44 Lewis Cine SAF Georgia SAF4
45 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan OT8
46 Martin Emerson Jr. CB Mississippi State CB7
47 George Pickens WR Georgia WR9
48 Darian Kinnard OG Kentucky OG2
49 Carson Strong QB Nevada QB4
50 Myjai Sanders EDGE Cincinnati EDGE6
51 Derion Kendrick CB Georgia CB8
52 Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota OT9
53 Jermaine Johnson EDGE Florida State EDGE7
54 Sam Howell QB North Carolina QB5
55 Romeo Doubs WR Nevada WR10
56 Kingsley Enagbre EDGE South Carolina EDGE8
57 Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma EDGE9
58 Travon Walker DL Georgia DL3
59 Trey McBride TE Colorado State TE2
60 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia DL4
61 Zion Johnson OG Boston College OG3
62 Jermaine Waller CB Virginia Tech CB9
63 Verone McKinley SAF Oregon SAF5
64 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State WR11
65 Brandon Smith LB Penn State LB4
66 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma DL5
67 Kerby Joseph SAF Illinois SAF6
68 Luke Goedeke OT Central Michigan OT10
69 Jaivon Heiligh WR Coastal Carolina WR12
70 Travis Jones DL UConn DL6
71 Thayer Munford OG Ohio State OG3
72 Chad Muma LB Wyoming LB5
73 Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama WR13
74 John Metchie III WR Alabama WR14
75 Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame RB4
76 Abraham Lucas OT Washington State OT11
77 Damone Clark LB LSU LB6
78 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati QB6
79 Wan'Dale Robinson WR Kentucky WR15
80 Logan Hall DL Houston DL7
81 Justyn Ross WR Clemson WR16
82 Josh Jobe CB Alabama CB10
83 Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State EDGE10
84 Marcus Jones CB Houston CB11
85 Cameron Thomas DL San Diego State DL8
86 Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina TE3
87 Mykael Wright CB Oregon CB12
88 Kyler Gordon CB Washington CB13
89 Dohnovan West OC Arizona State OC2
90 Tyler Badie RB Missouri RB5
91 Akayleb Evans CB Missouri CB14
92 Calvin Austin III WR Memphis WR17
93 Pierre Strong Jr. RB South Dakota State RB6
94 Cole Turner TE Nevada TE4
95 Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati CB15
96 Isaiah Thomas EDGE Oklahoma EDGE11
97 Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State TE5
98 Mario Goodrich CB Clemson CB16
99 Tariq Woolen CB UTSA CB17
100 Samori Toure WR Nebraska WR18

More From Windy City Gridiron

Loading comments...