We’ve been keeping tabs on every request and confirmed interview the Chicago Bears have in regards to their search for a new general manager and head coach in our story-stream tracker, but I wanted to elaborate on the names and the process a bit more, so I grabbed our guy Robert Schmitz to help talk through it all.

The first half of the podcast is all about the general manager spot, as we hit on the confirmed executives they’ve already met with, gave our favorites, and then go over those interview candidates that have yet to happen.

After the break (right around the 22 minute mark) we dive into the prospective head coaching options including talking some schematic fits for Chicago’s personnel, our favorites, and candidates we don’t want to see hired.

Who do you want to see the Bears bring on as GM and head coach?

Check out the my latest T Formation Conversation Podcast right here:

Be sure you subscribe to the Windy City Gridiron podcast channel where ever you get your audio including Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

While you’re here, check out my recent spot guesting on the Line For Line Podcast.

And also my guest spot on with Another Bears Show...

And my recent guest spot on with South Bend’s WSBT 960AM.