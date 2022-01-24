The Bear’s Den, January 24, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE GREEN BAY PACKER SUPER BOWL DREAMS SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

For the Bears, Aaron Rodgers’ playoff exit only matters if it hastens his departure - Chicago Sun-Times - For all he’s done — Rodgers is headed for his fourth MVP award and has been voted to 10 Pro Bowls — he has as many Super Bowl starts as Rex Grossman.

Bears interview Buccaneers DC, former Jets coach Todd Bowles - Chicago Sun-Times - Bowles’ game plan was critical to the Buccaneers beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season.

Bears interview Cowboys DC, former Falcons coach Dan Quinn - Chicago Sun-Times - Quinn is in high demand, with the Giants and Broncos among those showing strong interest.

Brian Daboll is red-hot, but is he the real deal? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bills’ offensive coordinator turned Josh Allen into a star. It’s up to the Bears to determine if that means he’ll have the same success with Justin Fields — and if the “hot coordinator” will be a successful head coach. That’s a hit-and-miss proposition for NFL teams.

If Bears want to get defensive, Todd Bowles could be their guy - Chicago Sun-Times - Bowles was set to interview with the Bears on Saturday, one day after talking to the Vikings

Dick Butkus trolls Aaron Rodgers on Twitter - Chicago Tribune - It was a great day in Chicago for the Bears and their fans, who were celebrating the playoff loss of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Bears interview Dan Quinn, Todd Bowles for head coach - 670 The Score - The Bears completed interviews Saturday with a pair of head coach candidates.

Bears interview Cowboys DC, former Falcons coach Dan Quinn - Chicago Sun-Times - Quinn is in high demand, with the Giants and Broncos among those showing strong interest.

POLISH SAUSAGE

The taunting rule must go - ProFootballTalk - When the NFL did a poor job of preparing fans and media for the seismic shift regarding the prohibition on taunting, we (foolishly) grabbed an oar in an effort to help the league explain what the rule is, and what it isn’t.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Green Bay currently $50.8M over the 2022 cap - Over the Cap - Green Bay Packers salary cap, contracts, bonus money, dead money, and cap savings for every player

Aaron Rodgers on future in Green Bay: ‘I don’t want to be part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing’ - After being upset by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he’ll take some time before diving into what comes next.

Robbie Gould kicked the 49ers past the Packers in an instant classic - USA Today - The 49ers seemed finished. Then Gould and San Francisco’s special teams had a word.

As called on Packers radio: pic.twitter.com/NBncrjxBO8 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 23, 2022

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: The latest on the Chicago Bears general manager and head coach searches - Windy City Gridiron - A lot to go over regarding the Bears general manager and head coach search here.

Zeglinski: Kansas City Chiefs’ Ryan Poles named finalist for Chicago Bears’ GM - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have another young hotshot in mind to run the whole show, this time from the best team in the league.

Duerrwaechter: Chicago Bears GM Search Extravaganza! Part 3 - Windy City Gridiron - More names for the Bears’ GM job, you say? We’ve got you covered.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.