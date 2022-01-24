Bears request second interviews with Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo are reporting that the Chicago Bears have requested a second interview with both Miami Dolphins assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. These two, along with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, are the only three that are reported to have a second interview. Eberflus will be at Halas Hall on Wednesday meeting with Chicago’s hiring team.

The Bears are still working though candidates for general manager, so with three head coaching candidates heating up, it makes sense for them to get the GM role set as soon as possible. The only confirmed second interview for that position is set to take place tomorrow with Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

With several head coaching candidates no longer involved in the playoffs, things should start heating up not only for the Bears, but also for the other teams seeking new hires.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, in his recent Monday Morning Quarterback column, tabs Eberflus and Caldwell as two of the top names to watch for the Bears vacant head coach job, along with Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Former Bears scout Greg Gabriel is also on board in thinking that Eberflus is a good bet to be named Chicago’s next head coach, and he also thinks that Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown is their top choice for GM.

A couple days ago Garafolo Tweeted that Chicago’s consultant Bill Polian “was pushing” for a Matt Eberflus/Morocco Brown combo at head coach/general manager but that Ryan Poles has “absolutely impressed them” as well.

Things are heating up around the league, so how do you see things shaking out?