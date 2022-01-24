Chicago Bears Request 2nd Interviews with (at least) Eliot Wolf and Monti Ossenfort

We’ve got some action Bears fans.

In what is surely going to transition into a fast and furious hiring process, the Chicago Bears have identified their finalists for the GM job. Per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network the Bears are requesting 2nd interviews with (at least):

Monti Ossenfort - Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel

Eliot Wolf - New England Patriots Front Office Advisor

The Bears already have a 2nd interview scheduled with Kansas City Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles tomorrow. So he is the 1st of the 3 confirmed names to receive their final attempt to pitch their respective candidacies.

It’s suggested that Indianapolis Colts Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown, a former Chicago Bears exec as well, could return for a 2nd interview. Yet it was hinted that it’s not guaranteed. He did just interview today with the Bears along with Pittsburgh Steelers Vice President of Football Operations and Administration Omar Khan.

If you want more in depth looks at Eliot Wolf; Omar Khan; and Morocco Brown; feel free to check out my Extravaganza series.

Earlier today it was rumored that Morocco Brown and current HC finalist Matt Eberflus could be a packaged deal. With the ambiguity of Browns’s slot amongst the other finalists listed, that might not be happening at all. There’s also the possibility the Bears will hire an Asst. GM as well as the full GM.

Again, it is “at least” going to be Ryan Poles; Eliot Wolf; and Monti Ossenfort for the Bears’ GM job. More candidates could drop between now and tomorrow. We’ll keep all of you updated on the latest once word gets out.