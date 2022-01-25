The Bear’s Den, January 25, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE PATRICK MAHOMES SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

How Matt Nagy’s offense limited Allen Robinson in 2021 season - RSN - The star wide receiver never made a huge impact with Andy Dalton or Justin Fields, and took a back seat to Darnell Mooney.

Bears head coach search report: Matt Eberflus, Jim Caldwell favorites - RSN - George McCaskey fired Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace two weeks ago.

Getting to Know Bears General Manager Candidates: Reggie McKenzie - Bleacher Nation - McKenzie has two Super Bowl rings as a Packers exec and rescued the Raiders from salary cap hell. This makes him an interesting candidate.

An Indianapolis GM/Head Coach Combo COULD Make Sense, But the Bears Don’t Need to Force It - Bleacher Nation - If you’re going to poach a single organization for their talent, then Indianapolis is a pretty good place. But it’s not the only option.

Wood: Current Roster Construction Provides Obvious Off-Season Approach - Da Bears Blog - The Bears have limited resources to improve their team this offseason, and a lot of attention is going to be focused on using those resources to fix the offense. On the surface, this makes quite a bit of sense; as you can see in the table below, which looks at a variety of all-encompassing stats for each side of the ball, the Bears had an average to below-average defense and one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Bears to conduct 2nd interview with 3 coach candidates - 670 The Score - The Bears are now set for second interviews with three candidates for their head coach opening as their search process appears to be narrowing its focus.

Bears interview Omar Khan, Morocco Brown for general manager - 670 The Score - The Bears interviewed a pair of candidates Monday for their general manager opening to begin a week that could produce hires at Halas Hall.

4 teams that should pursue Sean Payton if he’s available - 670 The Score - Saints coach Sean Payton hasn’t committed to returning to New Orleans yet for the 2022 season, which has sparked all sorts of rumors.

Omar Khan, with 21 years in Steelers’ front office, interviews for Bears GM job - Chicago Sun-Times - Khan and Morocco Brown pushed the number of GM candidates to 13.

Bears interview potential GM Morocco Brown - Chicago Sun-Times - Brown worked in personnel for the Bears form 2001 through ‘07 and is now with the Colts.

Final 4: What the Bears can learn from each team in the NFC, AFC title games - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bengals, Rams, Chiefs and 49ers have each gotten one essential component right that the Bears haven’t.

Chicago Bears interview Omar Khan for GM vacancy - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears general manager candidate Omar Khan has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2020. Khan began his career with the New Orleans Saints while Bears great Mike Ditka was the coach.

Chicago Bears interview Morocco Brown for GM vacancy - Chicago Tribune - Morocco Brown was one of the first hires made after the arrival of GM Jerry Angelo in 2001. After seven years with the Chicago Bears, he surely has relationships with many key figures who remain in the organization with an idea of how the building works.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill disappointed with finish, bothered by 49ers-Rams NFC title game - More than a week after his team’s disappointing finish in the Wild Card Round, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addressed the team’s season and the club’s future moving forward.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Matt LaFleur 'would love' for Aaron Rodgers 'to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire' - Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he spoke to Aaron Rodgers at length in the wake of the club’s 13-10 loss to the 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game on Saturday, but he’s no closer to knowing who will be taking snaps for the Pack in 2022

The Packers went cheap on special teams and paid big in the end - Acme Packing Company - Given the chance to hire a high-end special teams coordinator, the Packers underpaid and paid the price.

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett named finalist for Broncos HC vacancy - Acme Packing Company - Other candidates include Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Rams OC Kevin O’Connell

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Duerrwaechter: Chicago Bears Request 2nd Interviews with (at least) Eliot Wolf and Monti Ossenfort - Windy City Gridiron - The action is heating up in Halas Hall as finalists are finally being identified for both the GM and HC vacancies.

Wiltfong: Bears request second interviews with Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn - Windy City Gridiron - The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo are reporting that the Chicago Bears have requested a second interview with both Miami Dolphins assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell...

THE RULES

