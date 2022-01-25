Chicago Bears Head Coach Candidate Tracker

We wanted to get a fresh head coach tracker started to keep tabs on what is sure to be a ramped up search now that it’ll be the newly hired Ryan Poles leading the interview process. Reports had the new general manager already running the show this afternoon with head coaching candidate Jim Caldwell at Halas Hall for his second interview.
While some have speculated that the Chicago Bears want to pair the 36-year old Poles up with an experienced head coach — à la the Ryan Pace-John Fox match of 2016 — reports have already refuted that.
The next head coach of the Bears will be Ryan Poles’ call.
He’ll likely still have the foursome of Bears executives plus consultant Bill Polian sitting in on the interviews, but Poles will be picking the man that the franchise hopes he’ll pair with to lead the franchise back to respectability.
Here’s who the Bears have been linked to for their vacant head coaching position.
- Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will be at Halas Hall on Wednesday morning for his second interview.
- Also in on Wednesday for a second interview will be Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, currently scheduled for the afternoon. (link)
- Poles already conducted the second interview with Caldwell shortly after Poles himself was hired.
- New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had his first interview cancelled on Tuesday as the Bears were tied up with the Poles’ hire, and the Saints were in the midst of their head coach, Sean Payton, retiring.
- The Bears have already had initial interviews with the following; Leslie Frazier, Doug Pederson, Brian Daboll, Nathaniel Hackett, Todd Bowles, Byron Leftwich, and Brian Flores.
