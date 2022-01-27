The Bear’s Den, January 27, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

With Justin Fields in place, Ryan Poles’ first hire a big one - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields is far from proven — and no sure thing after an uneven rookie season. But his potential gives the Bears’ new general manager a chance to make a big splash with his first coaching hire.

How did Ryan Poles come this far? With ‘a combination of confidence and humility’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles, at 36, went from a graduate assistant to GM in under 13 years.

Bears down to 3 finalists for head coach — or are they? - Chicago Sun-Times - The hiring of general manager Ryan Poles could signal the coaching search will end soon. It also could mean it needs a reset.

Who will new Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles hire as head coach? - Chicago Tribune - Tribune Chicago Bears writers Dan Wiederer and Colleen Kane walk through a number of important developments after Ryan Poles was hired as general manager and ask several key questions as the Bears’ search party continues for a new head coach.

New Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to ignore George McCaskey, Ted Phillips - Chicago Sun-Times - If they tell him to zig, he needs to know that zagging is the only way to go.

Matt Eberflus: What Chicago Bears see in coach - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears brought in Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for a second interview Wednesday. Those who have worked with him believe he’s primed for the role.

Dan Quinn, Matt Eberflus and Jim Caldwell: Examining the finalists in the Bears coaching search – The Athletic - New Bears general manager Ryan Poles is holding second interviews with Quinn, Eberflus and Caldwell at Halas Hall.

Bears Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is hungry for a second chance to be an NFL head coach, but will it ever come? – The Athletic - Singletary believes his Hall of Fame status as a player has actually hurt him when it comes to getting coaching jobs in the NFL.

DBB on Irish Bears Show, Breaking Down the GM Hire and Potential Head Coach Options - Da Bears Blog - The process to hire a new GM worked. Details included.

Nah, Bill Polian Isn’t Involved in the Chicago Bears Head Coach Search - Bleacher Nation - The Chicago Bears haven’t done much over the years to earn the benefit of the doubt. And I don’t blame anyone who figured that might continue after they tapped Bill Polian – in 2022 – to headline a committee responsible for unearthing their next general manager and head coach.

Tom O’Brien: Ryan Poles has ‘dedication, smarts and skills’ - 670 The Score - When coach Tom O’Brien went to recruit a promising young offensive line prospect named Ryan Poles to Boston College, he was initially struck by something.

Michael Lombardi: Brian Flores a ‘perfect fit’ for Bears - 670 The Score - The Bears hired a new general manager Tuesday in Ryan Poles, whose first order of business at Halas Hall will be to bring on a head coach.

POLISH SAUSAGE

New General Managers should get to hire the coaches they want - ProFootballTalk - Let the General Manager make the hire.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

What should Kwesi Adofo-Mensah do with Kirk Cousins’ Contract? - Daily Norseman - The Vikings new GM, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, has stepped right into it. I am certain he is 100% prepared to handle the current Vikings cap situation.

UnPack Podcast: What do we hope the Packers learned this year? - Acme Packing Company - Offering lessons we hope the Green Bay Packers can take into future seasons.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears hire a GM - Talking though the Ryan Poles hire - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have their man in new general manager Ryan Poles, and he’s now tasked with righting the franchise with his first major decision by finding their next head coach. There are some...

