Bears hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as new HC

The Bears have hired Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to become the 17th head coach in franchise history, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

Eberflus, 51, has spent the last four seasons in Indianapolis in charge of the defense. Before that, he has had stints as a linebackers coach for the Cowboys and Browns, as well as being the defensive coordinator for Missouri from 2001 to 2008.

Praised for his leadership abilities and flexibility in adjusting his defensive scheme towards the strengths of his players, Eberflus has managed to turn the Colts’ defense from one of the worst units in the league into a respectable group. Under his leadership, the likes of Darius Leonard, Grover Stewart, Kenny Moore II and Bobby Okereke have developed into young building blocks for Indianapolis going forward. In 2021, the Colts finished second in forced turnovers and first in turnover percentage.

Though the general trend around the league is a focus towards offensive-minded head coaches, Eberflus proved through his work with the Colts that he is worthy of a head coaching gig leading a team. It now lies on him to put together a coaching staff capable of developing a Bears roster that has a blend of aging, expensive veterans and young up-and-comers. His offensive coordinator hire will be crucial to the team’s success.

Eberflus brings his wife Kelly to the Windy City, along with his two daughters, Grace and Giada.