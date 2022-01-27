What’s your take on the Bears’ GM and Head Coach hires?

The Chicago Bears have a brand new regime running things at Halas Hall with general manager Ryan Poles and his first ever head coach Matt Eberflus. There was some concern that the Bears would force Poles to hire a head coach with previous head coaching experience, much like what happened in 2016 when then GM Ryan Pace was saddled with John Fox, but there have been several reports that pegged this solely as Poles’ decision.

Some will disagree, and given the track record of Bears’ brass that’s understandable, but first time head coach Eberflus was a candidate with a few other teams, so Poles made the offer to get his guy after meeting with him yesterday. Much like the Bears swooped in with an offer for Poles, who was rumored to be Minnesota’s number one choice, the Bears made sure to get the guy they wanted in Eberflus.

Time will tell if this is the right Ryan and Matt to lead this franchise back to respectability, but for now what is your quick take grade on the pairing?

