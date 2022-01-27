Just two days after locking down a new general manager in Ryan Poles, the Chicago Bears have hired a new head coach by inking Matt Eberflus, former defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts. Poles and Eberflus are now tasked with getting this team back in perennial postseason contention.

In today’s Bearly a Podcast — our breaking news brand where anyone of our hosts could jump in to share some thoughts — Robert Schmitz and Bill Zimmerman grab their microphones to talk about the hire.

We’ll have plenty on Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, as well as a ton of offseason discussion both here at WCG but also on our podcast channel’s regular shows (Bear With Me, Bear & Balanced, Bears Banter, Bears Over Beers, and T Formation Conversation), so stay tuned!

